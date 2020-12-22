Lyndon Residents To Consider Marijuana Shop Question At Town Meeting

Simon Lydon, a local cannabis cultivator, stopped in to purchase pre-rolled joints at Sweet Relief, the adult-use marijuana shop owned by John Lorenz in Northport, Maine, on Friday, Oct 9, 2020, the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. (AP)

The Lyndon Select Board is asking voters how they feel about marijuana shops opening up in town.

The board voted unanimously on Monday to place a question on the 2021 Town Meeting ballot asking residents whether they want the town to permit licensed Cannabis retailers to operate in town under the state’s new marijuana legalization law.

