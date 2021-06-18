Five people entered the conference room in the Lyndon Office Building on Thursday afternoon.
Two sat in the audience, three at the front table. Four others attended virtually, their faces broadcast on a flatscreen.
Brandon Carpenter called the meeting of the Development Review Board to order. They heard two matters. One application was approved, another was continued. They adjourned after 30 minutes.
It was normal, ho-hum, run of the mill, nothing special.
That’s what made it so extraordinary.
It was Lyndon’s first in-person municipal meeting in 15 months since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It was good. I think all of us are ready to return to a little bit of normal. We do miss a lot of the in-person back and forth,” Carpenter said.
The pandemic tore apart the social fabric.
Gatherings were prohibited, meetings went remote, events were postponed and celebrations were cancelled.
Now, after Gov. Phil Scott lifted the state’s final COVID restrictions earlier this week, Vermonters have started to rebuild those broken connections one conversation, one event, and one meeting at a time.
Viewed that way, the DRB meeting was a step towards normalcy.
“The ability to be in-person opens up that community feel again. You can get together with your neighbors, you can talk openly, you’re in the same room. I think that’s incredibly valuable,” Carpenter said.
Some COVID changes may be permanent.
Lyndon’s municipal meetings (including the Development Review Board) will remain “hybrid” for the time being. Meaning remote attendance will be allowed.
It’s a convenient way to make meetings more accessible — and get more people involved.
Particularly those with family obligations and non-traditional work schedules who struggle to attending meetings in person.
Virtual meetings weren’t perfect. Maps and documents weren’t always easy to read on phone, tablet, laptop and monitor screens. Background noise was a persistent issue. But they allowed for more community input.
“Expanding participation is something we all learned from, and we’ll stick with the hybrid meeting going forward,” Carpenter said.
Looking ahead, Carpenter said virtual attendance will supplement — not replace — in-person meetings.
He said the pandemic proved the value of technology, but also its limits. Web cams and screen sharing can be used to conduct business, but they can’t recreate the face-to-face experience.
Said Carpenter, “I think the last year and a half has opened a lot of our eyes as far as the capabilities of meeting remotely. But there is that in-person component that is very valuable in small town government.”
