Lyndon Revisits Long-Stalled Energy Plan

LYNDON — The Planning Commission will take another stab at developing a municipal energy plan.
During their meeting on Wednesday, Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton asked the commission to “start chipping away” at the creation of a plan.
Efforts to create an energy plan have stalled for half a decade, despite being prioritized by the Planning Commission in 2017 and the Lyndon Municipal Plan in 2020.
Gratton recommended that the Planning Commission tackle the matter, because attempts to form a Town Energy Committee last year were unsuccessful due to a lack of volunteers.
“We have no people, we lack community capacity to fill enough seats to take make another committee,” she said.
The Planning Commission will discuss the matter at their next meeting on June 8.
An energy plan would advance the state Comprehensive Energy Plan’s climate and energy goals, such as a reduction in fossil fuel consumption and increased renewable energy generation.
Energy plans elsewhere have resulted in efforts to lower energy costs and reduce environmental impacts, and have helped towns, businesses and households save on electric and heating bills.
As a first step, the Planning Commission would refer to St. Johnsbury’s 37-page energy plan created in 2021 and the State of Vermont’s 305-page plan that was updated this year.
Ken Mason, Chair of the Planning Commission, suggested that town energy coordinator Ken Burchesky be invited to assist with the creation of an energy plan.
Gratton, who was involved in the creation of the St. Johnsbury plan, estimated it would take about a year to create something similar for Lyndon.
Planning Commissioners Curtis Carpenter and Mason noted that the research and work required were substantial, and questioned if the year timeline was optimistic.
Emphasizing that point, Mason pointed to the four basic requirements for a municipal energy plan, as outlined in the St. Johnsbury plan.
Those four basic requirements are: An analysis of energy resources, needs, scarcities, costs and problems within the municipality; A statement of policy on the conservation of energy, including programs, such as thermal integrity standards for buildings, to implement that policy; A statement of policy on the development of renewable energy resources, and; A statement of policy on patterns and densities of land use likely to result in conservation of energy.
“I think it’s a good idea, but this is going to be something that takes some time,” Mason said, noting the matter was far more complicated than revised municipal sign regulations that have been in discussion for months. “This will take even longer than the signage.”
Gratton suggested that Lyndon could save time by referring to other towns’ work.
Currently, the Northeastern Vermont Development Association lists 15 Northeast Kingdom communities with energy plans: Brighton, Burke, Charleston, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, H0lland, Irasburg, Morgan, Peacham, St. J, Sutton, Troy, Westfield, and Westmore.
“Instead of taking a ton of time, we can lean on other community [energy plans] to build our own,” she said.
An energy plan would outline best practices and include action items, such as energy audits for municipal buildings.
It would also include a community outreach and education component, to promote energy efficiency and conservation.
In addition, an energy plan could unlock grant funding for energy-related projects.
Wednesday’s conversation hinted at the wide-ranging topics that an energy plan would include.
For instance, Carpenter raised the issue of electric vehicle chargers, which Lyndon currently does not offer.
There was also talk of pursuing grant funds to assist lower-income families with home heating costs, and providing landlords incentives to switch from fossil fuel heating to other systems.
“There’s a lot to it,” Gratton said. “There are components here that will really require other collaborators to come to the table to make a robust energy plan for Lyndon.”
For more information see the St. Johnsbury energy plan at nvda.net/files/StJEnhancedEnergyAdopted8921.pdf and the Vermont Comprehensive Energy Plan publicservice.vermont.gov/content/2022-plan
