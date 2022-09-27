A couple of people welcomed the fall season with a good old-fashioned fistfight at the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge on Center Street earlier this month.
And it was caught on camera.
On Sept. 17 at 12:30 p.m., a red sedan pulled to a stop at the southern bridge entrance, followed by a dark-colored pickup, according to a video taken by a neighbor and posted to YouTube.
While it is common for vehicles to stop and yield to oncoming traffic at the one-lane bridge, what happened next was unusual.
Almost immediately two people got out of their vehicles. First the pickup driver, an older man in jeans and a gray long-sleeved shirt, and then the red car’s passenger, years younger in khaki shorts and a black T-shirt.
They met in between the vehicles and stood face to face for approximately eight seconds. Then the pickup driver stepped forward and landed a clean right hand to the face.
Bad idea, it turned out.
For the next 20 seconds, the car passenger threw at least 24 punches, connecting on most of them.
He opened by charging ahead, delivering three rights and two lefts, and sending the older man to the asphalt.
