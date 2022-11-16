Lyndon’s Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan Available For Review
Lyndon Lyndonville Municipal Town Village Offices #filephoto

LYNDON — The draft update of the municipal Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for public review.

The 295-page document can be downloaded from the town website (www.lyndonvt.org) and a hard copy is available at the Town Office.

