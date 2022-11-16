Lyndon’s Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan Available For Review

LYNDON — The draft update of the municipal Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for public review.
The 295-page document can be downloaded from the town website (www.lyndonvt.org) and a hard copy is available at the Town Office.
The review period ends on Nov. 29.
The previous Hazard Mitigation Plan expired in Sept. 2021, making Lyndon and Lyndonville ineligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency mitigation grants.
To make things right and unlock FEMA funds, the town brought back project consultant Jamie Caplan of Northampton, Mass., to revise the plan.
Caplan began work in May. She has met twice with the 26-member Hazard Mitigation Committee and collected resident input at two public hearings.
If all goes well, an updated plan will be submitted for state approval next month.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan is the town’s playbook for preemptively protecting people and property from disaster.
It identifies hazards, ranks them by risk level (high, moderate, low, very low), and proposes a list of “action items” to reduce or remove those threats.
As before, the draft HMP lists flooding, riverbank erosion, and winter storms as the top threats to people and property in Lyndon-Lyndonville.
However, the update would add “Infectious disease” as a moderate risk (in response to the coronavirus pandemic) and would elevate “extreme heat and heat waves” and “drought” from low- to moderate risk in the draft update (a sign of the continuing impacts of climate change).
The introduction to the draft update states, “the plan was created to reduce loss of life, land, and property due to natural hazards that affect the planning area. It is difficult to predict when natural hazards will impact the planning area, but it is accurate to say that they will. By implementing the mitigation actions listed in this Plan, the impact of natural hazards will be lessened.”
Communities with up-to-date Hazard Mitigation Plans are eligible for federal funds through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC), Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) and Hazard Mitigation Grant (HMG) programs.
BRIC and FMA are to address risks preemptively and HMG is available to communities in the event of a Presidential disaster declaration.
According to Caplan, every $1 spent on mitigation saves $6 on future disaster costs.
Actions recommended in the Hazard Mitigation Plan are non-binding but identify where the community should focus its efforts.
Those action items can also be used to help a community make the case for a project.
Based on the 2016 Hazard Mitigation Plan, Lyndon relocated the town garage from a floodplain area, updated its Flood Zone Regulations, took steps to restore the Sanborn Covered Bridge, participated in VTrans District 7 Transportation Advisory Meetings, and began tracking associated with flooding in flood-prone areas.
Efforts to update the Hazard Mitigation Plan were initiated last fall when Rep. Marty Feltus reassembled the dormant Hazard Mitigation Committee in attempts to tackle chronic flooding issues in the community.
