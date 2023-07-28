Lyndon: Search For Planning Administrator Continues

LYNDON — Three months, no interest.
The Town of Lyndon has not received a single application for the Planning and Economic Development Administrator position, which has been vacant since April 28.
The Planning Commission on Wednesday said it may be time to change the education requirements and/or starting salary in efforts to lure applicants.
In the coming weeks, the commission aims to discuss the matter with the Select Board, who have the final say.
The job listing can be found at: https://www.lyndonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Planning-Economic-Dev-Adm-Job-Opening.pdf
The Select Board meets next on Aug. 7.
For the Planning Commission, the lack of a Planning Administrator has slowed or stalled progress on various initiatives.
That includes the implementation of the 2020 Envision Lyndon Town Plan, which recommends that the Planning Commission/Planning and Economic Development Administrator implement more than 40 action items.
Without a full-time municipal employee to do the legwork, the volunteer Planning Commission has limited capacity to tackle pressing issues (such as short-term rental regulations, energy policy, and housing creation) and routine tasks (like the keeping of meeting minutes).
“I think it’s fair to say, with a volunteer board who’s all very busy, without that staff support things have naturally slowed down a little bit,” said Robert Little.
Last month the Planning Commission agreed the proposed salary for the Planning Administrator was below expectations for candidates who meet the current criteria.
The position was advertised with a starting salary of $50,000 to $55,000 plus benefits and an education requirement of “a bachelor’s degree in a related field, or ideally a master’s degree in community development, planning, public administration, business administration, economics, or another related discipline.”
During a discussion on Monday, Planning Commission members questioned if “ideally a master’s degree” should be removed from the job listing.
“My first thought was the qualifications and the salary were a complete mismatch,” Little said.
Similar positions in a half dozen communities in New Hampshire and Vermont only required a four-year bachelor’s degree.
Little suggested that lowering the education requirement. In his opinion, someone with lesser credentials, but who lived in or around Lyndon and cared about the community’s success, could receive on-the-job training and “be more effective for the town because they’ve got a vested interest in the town.”
The former Planning Administrator, Nicole Gratton, stepped down on April 28 to begin work as a regional planner for Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
She continues to serve as the project lead for the Sanborn Covered Bridge Park and the Revamp The Ville downtown master plan projects, which she initiated.
All other Planning and Economic Development Administrator duties have been shifted to other town personnel.
Town Administrator Justin Smith and Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer have assumed responsibility for time-consuming grant administration work.
That includes oversight of the town’s American Rescue Plan Award allocations.
The Select Board and Village Trustees recently approved six ARPA awards totaling $159,725, and a second application window opens on Aug. 1.
“We’re spreading an extra job amongst several people who already have full-time jobs,” Smith said.
For Smith and Dwyer, the grant administration duties have become more burdensome this month, due to the workload associated with the town-village merger, which took effect July 1, and the town-wide response to flood damage.
For those reasons, Smith advised the Planning Commission not to embark on new initiatives until a Planning Administrator is in place.
“At this point, because we don’t have the administrative staff in place to assist the Planning Commission, we’ve told them to take a deep breath and work on getting the position filled,” Smith said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.