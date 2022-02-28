LYNDON — Town meeting turnout has been low for some time.
How long?
Longtime moderator Joe Benning can trace it back to a specific date: Oct. 28, 1986.
That was when Lyndon moved the school budget from a floor vote to Australian ballot.
Since then other changes have occurred. In 2019, town special appropriations and all school matters moved to Australian ballot, and in 2022, for a second consecutive year, all town meeting business will be conducted through a ballot vote because of COVID-19.
That has contributed to a slow erosion of the traditional town meeting that may be irreversible.
“I don’t see town meeting coming back,” Benning said.
According to state records, Lyndon has had among the lowest town meeting turnouts over the past decade, as measured by the percentage of registered voters who cast ballots.
From 2013 to 2021, Lyndon was among the bottom 10 voter turnouts in seven of nine years.
Over the last three years, the town’s percentage of registered voters casting ballots was seventh lowest statewide in 2019 (8.47%), fifth lowest in 2020 (24.5%) and second-lowest in 2021 (9.3%).
Faced with those numbers, Benning doubts that town meeting can ever regain its place in local culture.
“It’s a clear demonstration that people have just gotten tired of the process and it’s unfortunate. Because I really do think it was a cherished part of Vermont’s history. To re-ignite that, especially at this time when people are still walking on eggshells with COVID, you’re talking about a real tall order.”
CHANGES IN ATTITUDES
Benning went to his first town meeting in the 1970s.
Carol Fisher began attending around the same time.
Both remember the meetings being all-day events.
There were hundreds in attendance. Organizations showed up to explain and defend funding requests. There was vigorous debate and discussion. And there were luncheons or dinners where residents set aside their differences, and found common ground.
Without a robust in-person meeting, Benning said, bonds between neighbors have frayed.
“I think it’s contributing, to some extent, to the polarization in our communities. We don’t come together and talk to each other,” Benning said.
Fisher agreed. Growing up in Sutton, she said, residents would disagree at town meeting but then find common ground during the mid-day or evening meal break. She found the same thing when she moved to Lyndon over 45 years ago.
“When town meeting was at Lyndon Institute, they always took a lunch break. People would visit with each other and discuss their disagreements, or simply discuss what they were talking about,” she said.
Now, she said, town meeting feels rushed and impersonal.
“It’s push, push, push. Get in, get out.”
CHANGES IN VOTING
Benning and Fisher were on opposite sides of the Australian ballot issue in October 1986.
The proposal on the floor was to move the town budget, school budget, and town officers to Australia ballot votes. Eventually, only the school budget was moved to a ballot vote.
Fisher was in support. She had become increasingly concerned that small-town meeting turnout allowed 1% (or less) or the town’s registered voters to control all budgets and appropriations. She worried about unchecked spending.
While Australian ballot has given more voters a say, she said, in-person attendance has continued to decline.
She attributed that to two factors: The fact that taxpayers are powerless to make significant adjustments to spending, along with changing generational views on civic engagement.
“It’s not just Lyndon, it’s everywhere. People are just discouraged. Those of us do care don’t feel we have a say, and the younger generation doesn’t care,” she said.
Meanwhile, Benning feels the 1986 vote was the first step towards the demise of town meeting.
“I saw it coming,” he said.
COVID CHANGES
This marks the second consecutive year without an in-person meeting.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, all town meeting business will be handled through Australian ballot.
Two informational meetings were held prior to the ballot vote. They were hybrid, with in-person and Zoom attendance options.
At the first information meeting, besides town officials, there were just three members of the public in attendance. Two were state legislators: Rep. Marty Feltus and Benning, who is also a state senator.
It was a far cry from Lyndon’s traditional town meetings, said Benning.
“Every one of those [in person] town meetings left me with the feeling at the end of the day that we had come together as a community. Whether they were large turnouts or small turnouts, I always left the meeting feeling like I was part of something larger than myself,” he said.
Fisher was unable to establish a Zoom connection to attend that informational session. It’s a problem she fears will impact many of the older town meeting stalwarts, who may not be technologically savvy.
After two years of COVID protocols, she misses the floor discussion and debate of the traditional town meeting.
“It is my opportunity to voice my opinion and how I feel on things. Whether I feel I’m right, they feel I’m wrong, it doesn’t matter. Everybody should have that chance. To me, that’s what Town Meeting was set up for, to give everyone that opportunity,” she said.
Asked how Lyndon could reinvigorate town meeting, Fisher threw up her hands.
Attendance had already been low before COVID and now, she worries, the tradition may be in peril.
“I think town meeting in its older reality is gone,” she said. “It will never come back to what it was, unfortunately.”
