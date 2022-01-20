Lyndon Select Board Approves Town, Highway Budgets

LYNDON — The Select Board on Wednesday approved 2022 budget proposals.
The proposed $2.9 million municipal operating budget and $2.18 million highway department budget will be submitted for Australian Ballot approval by town meeting voters on March 1.
Town Administrator Justin Smith said the budgets were “level-funded.”
As long as municipal revenue, grand list valuations, and state PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreements remain unchanged, Smith said, taxpayers would be “responsible for the same amount as last year, and therefore the [property tax] rate would be the same.”
The proposed $2.9 million municipal budget includes:
— $40,000 for the demolition of the old town garage on Route 114. Doing so would bring the town into compliance with its own “nuisance structure” ordinance, which regulates blighted properties, and would support efforts to turn the 2.12 property into a riverfront park along the Passumpsic River.
— $15,000 for the purchase of the Sanborn Covered Bridge and 1.5 acres of abutting land. The town was recently awarded a $100,000 grant to repair the historic bridge. Once the purchase and repairs are completed, the bridge will host events and activities, provide river access, and support local tourism.
— $25,000 for bridge equipment and materials. That amount was increased 10x from last year, to address deferred maintenance needs for the town’s covered and non-covered bridges.
— $16,215 for the Miller’s Run Covered Bridge. This line item was increased 8x to purchase and install overhead clearance barriers (to prevent collisions) and video cameras (to capture license plate information of vehicles that strike and damage the bridge).
— $85,000 for town-wide reappraisal costs. Those funds would be added to an existing reserve fund for the town’s next reappraisal. The current reserve fund balance is around $125,000, and the cost of the next reappraisal is expected to be $300,000 or more.
The proposed budget also reflects the creation of independent Planning and Zoning Departments with separate directors. The Planning Department is budgeted at $266,462, with approximately half of those costs covered by grant funding, and the Zoning Department is budgeted at $69,373.
Meanwhile, the $2.18 million highway budget includes $375,000 for the reconstruction and paving of College Road and $19,525 for the construction and paving of a new 10-space park and ride facility by Interstate 93, Exit 23.
While the proposed highway budget shows a half-million-dollar increase, the difference will be offset by surplus funds, carryover costs, revenue projections, and grant funding.
