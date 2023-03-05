LYNDON — Write-in candidates Kermit Fisher and Bruce James will compete for a single three-year term on the Select Board.
The winner will replace outgoing Chair Dan Daley, who did not seek re-election.
Both are former board members, James serving from 1986 to 2008 and Fisher from 2007 to 2019.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 7. Polls will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the municipal office building.
THE CANDIDATES
Fisher, 75, spent four years in the research development lab at Vermont Tap and Die, 15 years as first general manager of Fenton Chester Arena, and nearly 25 years in the heating fuel business through his retirement in 2018.
He currently serves on the Hazard Mitigation Committee, remains active with the Lyndon Historical Society and Lyndon Institute Alumni Association, and previously volunteered with the Lyndonville Fire Department (40 years), Lyndon Youth Baseball Association (50 years as manager, umpire and past President), Caledonia County Fair Board of Directors, and Vermont State Police Advisory Commission.
James, 73, founded the Vermont Broadcast Associates radio company and is past president of the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce and the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.
He has been a longtime youth, high school and NCAA baseball umpire and former basketball official.
QUESTIONS
You both had long careers on the Select Board. Why run again?
FISHER: I want to see Lyndon continue to grow and prosper. I only stepped down in 2019 after 12 years on the board because I believe in term limits for those elected to positions of governance. I believe with my family roots in Lyndon (since the early 1800’s), having been a long term employee of the town as Chester Arena manager (opening the doors 1n 1979 with a six figure deficit and moving it to fully self-sufficient in less than 3 years), cemetery sextant, highway crew member, and spending some time at the waste water treatment facility gives me a better prospective of what each department needs to be successful and how they operate. My wife and I established a new and successful business here in 1975, I was a district manager for a national fuel company then regional manager, was hired by an international company to be the first regional liquid product distribution manger in the U.S. I believe this diverse background will be beneficial to moving Lyndon ahead.
JAMES: Several weeks ago I was asked by various townspeople if I would run for the Lyndon selectboard as a write-in candidate. After giving it much thought, I agreed. I asked myself what could be accomplished for the town if I was elected. The points that stood out were, Economic Development, bringing a business point of view to the board, and helping with our town’s educational dilemma regarding Northern Vermont University and the legislature’s attempt at interfering in Lyndon Institute’s successful schooling, I, along with others, believe I can make a difference. I’m committed to those schools, their success, and an improved economy, and hope Lyndon voters are, too.
Given your prior experience on the board, how will you approach the position this time around?
FISHER: My approach will really not be a lot different than the first time: I want to make sure ALL residents of Lyndon are being represented appropriately. I have been away from the board for a short time so I know the processes and procedures in place. I have worked with Dawn, Justin, and Chris Thompson so I am familiar with their goals and how we can all work for the same goals - no “learning curve”. I have kept up with what’s on the plates of the Select Board & Trustees, so no “introductory period”.
JAMES: I was an advocate for Lyndon during my first 21 years on the board before I retired, and will continue to be. I think outside the box for solutions. In business I’ve heard many times, “It can’t be done,” only to find a solution and a way to get it done. In my first 21 years on the sectboard we built a new fire station, new police station, upgraded the wastewater plant, developed a capital budget for major purchases, named all the streets because of the 911 addresses, made the Cobleigh Library handicap accessible, completed the downtown combined sewer overflow project that removed storm water from going into the waste water plant, paved the dirt road to the Lyndon Town School, moved the former municipal office to its current location, I was founding member and first chairman for Lyndon Rescue, founding member and first vice chairman of Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District, developed Lyndon’s curbside recycling program - I mean, as I write this, it sounds like ancient history, but it’s all true. And we did this keeping taxes in check. We accomplished a lot, and then after 21 years I retired from the board. The town now has different issues that need out of the box solutions, and I’m ready to go.
What do you consider the Top 3 issues facing the town in the near future? And how might you address them?
FISHER: Route 5 reconstruction project: This project as proposed has the potential to be devastating to the businesses along that stretch for a period of several years. As proposed it will also create a huge expense to L.E.D., the wastewater system and water system - ergo the residents of Lyndon. As proposed VTRANS is planning to install a sidewalk system which on completion would become the liability of the Town of Lyndon to maintain. I believe the Select Board and Trustees need to formulate a proactive plan to address these issues prior to the project beginning. I believe we can develop a plan in conjunction with VTRANS that will allow the planned up-grade while also ensuring the livelihood of the affected businesses. The financial side will be a little more challenging but there are grants and other financial programs which can help defray costs but again, we need to be looking at getting ahead of this issue.
H.258: limiting public funding of private schools (L.I. among them): I would encourage all Lyndon voters to research this proposed piece of legislature. I believe it is the responsibility of the Select Board to meet with our representatives to Montpelier and discuss this issue as well as contacting reps. from neighboring towns, meeting with various selectboards, and amassing numbers which might convince those proposing the bill that they would be placing an undue financial, family, and community burden on this area. This bill seems to be gaining traction, we need to act now.
Vermont State College system: If things continue as they are trending Lyndon State could be in serious jeopardy of existing for future generations. The loss of the student population, and staff from this area would be extremely detrimental to the Lyndon economy, affect the cost of water, & wastewater patrons, and L.E.D customers. I believe the Select Board should work closely with Lyndon State’s administration, determine what steps can be taken to maintain the presence of this institution in Lyndon, and include our representatives in Montpelier who have better access to those on the State College Board.
JAMES: The first issue is an over-riding issue that intertwines many issues, and that is Economic Development. Economic Development is what keeps taxes down because economic growth creates a larger Grand List, which spreads the needed revenue out further and keeps taxes down. We need to encourage businesses to move here or open here. During my first 21 years on the board I was very active in bringing new businesses here, and will do so again. Change is inevitable- progress is an option.
Second is our educational dilemma regarding NVU and Lyndon Institute. The town - I - cannot sit by and let nature take its course and see how things turn out. We must work actively to keep NVU viable and in Lyndon. If NVU continues to position itself with fewer and fewer programs, departments and students, our town and all our businesses will suffer. We can’t sit idly by. We have to become active. The issue regarding Lyndon Institute is a very important one. The Institute has been very successful in its model creating exceptional students in both academia and in the trades. L.I. is OUR local high school. Its teachers are among the most gifted and dedicated teachers in the state. The town must do all it can to keep Lyndon Institute viable and contributing quality students, as it has for over 100 years. It needs to have our full attention.
Third is the wastewater plant. If you live outside the village, you don’t notice the unpleasant odor that permeates downtown in the summer. It affects outdoor restaurants, bicyclists, walkers, residents and more.
The good news is that it’s fixable with proper attention. In my previous 21 years we upgraded the plant, turned it into an environmental model and won several awards. Again, it’s about the economy. When we bring visitors into town, their experience needs to be pleasant. Our economy can grow if we have a concerted plan.
How should the town balance taxpayer concerns with economic development moving forward?
FISHER: This continues to be a constant juggling act however: history has proven that a dormant economy does not help anyone. NVDA, Chamber of Commerce, Planning Commission, ReVamp the Ville, and other organizations have become very active in encouraging and supporting area businesses including startups. During my previous tenure on the Select Board we implemented two programs which provided tax stabilization for new businesses, both commercial and agricultural, and for expansion of businesses, both commercial and agricultural for a period of time. We must remember that broadening the tax base through growth helps all taxpayers. At the same time, we need to be mindful of the affordability of living in this Town, comparing wants with needs. Lyndon will soon undergo a town wide property reappraisal which equalizes the fair market value of all properties. With the merge of Town & Village all properties will be taxed at the same rate so the reassessment should establish a fair rate for all.
JAMES: Economic development actually does balance taxpayer concerns. IBM is not coming here, but homegrown businesses, homegrown housing development, and a common sense approach to the new recreational future will add to the grand list and keep taxes down. We need to look at this cohesively, fill our storefronts, fill empty plants and commercial buildings, be helpful to new businesses wanting to come into town and local businesses that want to expand. This has to happen with a common sense approach. Being a local businessman, I get it, and can help make this happen for Lyndon.
As a Select Board member, how would you support and advance economic development efforts? Is there an area you would focus on?
FISHER: As I mentioned above, we authored two programs which would provide some tax stability for new and expanding businesses. It is imperative we as a Board continue to be heavily involved with NVDA, the Chamber and continually watching for State and Federal opportunities which will help promote economic growth. We have a Planning Commission which is extremely active in reviewing and revamping the Town Plan which is then the “rule book” for our Development and Review Board. These two entities along with several others have become instrumental in recognizing and reacting to issues as they arise which might have a detrimental effect on economic growth for the Town. Actually I have two focus areas that I feel are equally important: the revitalization of “downtown” business and bringing in new or expanded business to utilize spaces we have available in the Industrial Park. Lyndon has two lots which were cleared for development during my previous tenure on the board, unfortunately they remain empty.
JAMES: Like I said earlier, IBM is not coming to Lyndon, so we have to encourage growth from within, and accept growth from outside. We need more housing for families to grow our workforce. Many times in my business, when I would attempt to bring employees to the area, they could not find necessary housing and go back to where they came from. When our local businesses need employees, those families need respectable housing. As I mentioned earlier, we need to look at all these issues cohesively and develop jointed solutions. I want to be a leader in that process.
What do you consider the most significant happening in town government over the past year, not including the town-village merger? Why do you think it was important?
FISHER: For many years the Planning Commission director and Zoning Administrator was a combined position for one person. During the past year the position of Planning Commission Director and Zoning Administrator was separated with one person hired for each position. By doing this it allows each entity to be more focused on the one area which streamlines the processes, makes each department more efficient, and allows better service to the community.
JAMES: Lyndon is seeing how the economy is changing and is making strides in adapting. We need to be ready to help local businesses grow with the new economy. We need to be proactive and offer ideas and solutions to businesses and entrepreneurs wanting to grow. It’s all about the economy. When the economy does well, we all do well. What’s the old saying… a rising tide lifts all boats.
Could you explain to voters your late entry into the race, and your status as write-in candidates?
FISHER: When I left the board in 2019, I knew I would like to get back on at some point. I had given some thought about submitting a petition but decided to see if other people I could support would step in. One of Lyndon’s long serving State Representatives once said “… everyone should have a turn…”. When no one submitted a petition, and after some time had passed and still no one was stepping up I decided this was the time. I believe in giving back to the community as evidenced by my many years of volunteer service. This is my hometown, and I would like all residents feel the same. I feel with my widely diverse background I have a better idea of what it takes to get the job done, and I obviously have the desire to do so. I greatly appreciate having second opportunity to serve the Town of Lyndon as a member of the select board. As always, I hope all registered voters make it to the polls to decide the outcome of the many items on the ballot. Please also note I will be happy to provide transportation to the polls for any in need of that service again this year.
JAMES: About a month ago I was asked that if my name was written in for the selectboard position, would I serve. I gave it much thought, and believed I could make a difference once again. My announcement was made to Lyndon residents on Front Page Forum. Following that announcement, a few days later another candidate came forward, as well. I want to make a positive difference in the community. We are facing some issues that could really affect us negatively, and we need to step up and step forward to keep our taxes in check, keep our economy growing and keep NVU and Lyndon Institute viable institutions in town. That’s why I’m asking Lyndon voters to write my name in the space on the ballot for Selectboard.
