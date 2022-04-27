Lyndon Select Board Debates Best Use For ARPA Funds

LYNDON — How should the town spend a federal windfall for the greater good?
The question was debated by the Select Board on Monday.
The Lyndon ARPA Advisory Committee this month developed a draft priority list which recommends using $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds as a grant match to support downtown redevelopment, non-profit initiatives, and municipal office improvements.
However, Select Board members Christian Thompson and Chair Dan Daley suggested the money should go towards infrastructure.
Thompson sad the money could have a generational impact and advance long-delayed road, water, and sewer projects in a way that would limit taxpayer impact and maximize community benefit.
“The infrastructure projects are extremely high cost and … that’s why they have been delayed and delayed and delayed because the price tag is so big,” he said.
He called it a pressing issue.
“We have a need, a backlog,” he said. “We can see the potholes. We can see the streets that we can’t afford to pave. We had [Lyndon Public Works Director] Joe [Dauphin] in here with a list of sewer structures that are crumbling as we speak.”
Board member Nancy Blankenship serves on the ARPA committee and agreed in principle with Thompson.
However, she said, the ARPA committee did not prioritize infrastructure due to lingering uncertainty.
The town lacks a Capital Improvement Plan to rank projects and provide up-to-date cost estimates and a proposed town-village merger, which won’t go to voters until November at the earliest, further complicates the infrastructure planning process, she said.
What’s more, Blankenship said, a separate federal program will distribute $2.2 billion to Vermont communities for infrastructure projects, and she questioned the wisdom of using ARPA funds for the same purpose.
“Why would we use [ARPA] funding when other funding can be utilized?” she said.
Some wondered if $1.3 million in ARPA funds was enough to afford road, water and sewer improvements.
Municipal Administrator Justin Smith said that a recent half-mile water and sewer line extension cost about as much, and that event a seemingly small project could unlock property for residential or commercial development and made a big economic impact.
“It depends where it is,” he said. “We could [extend the line] a quarter mile further and open up maybe five or 10 lots. And maybe those get sold because they have municipal water and sewer.”
Thompson and Daley pushed back against some of the ARPA committee’s draft recommendations.
Thompson said the suggestion to provide seed money to non-profits may be unnecessary, because some non-profits already received substantial grant funding.
“Rural Edge is excellent at getting funding and has been since I’ve been on the board. Nearly every meeting we are signing their warrants from grants they have received and continue to receive to rehab housing,” he said.
Daley worried that some of the ARPA committee’s draft recommendations were too narrow in scope, such as the creation of a downtown beautification fund to assist with building facade improvements.
When considering what projects offered the most public benefit, he said, “I don’t know that a fund to help people paint buildings is what I had in mind.”
Blankenship responded that the ARPA committee is focused on projects that are considered necessary, widely supported, and achievable with ARPA funds.
The committee’s draft priority list aligns with recommendations in the 2020 town plan, as well as the ongoing Revamp The Ville downtown redevelopment initiative.
They have focused on grant matching to get the most bang for the buck, and downtown redevelopment efforts could deliver significant economic and quality-of-life gains for the entire community.
Revamp The Ville will publish a master plan for downtown redevelopment, with specific projects for implementation. It is viewed as an important step forward in the town’s continued economic progress.
The draft priority list is subject to change and discussion will continue at the next ARPA committee meeting on May 4.
