Lyndon Select Board Mulls Using Sliver Of ARPA Funds To Offset Proposed Budget

LYNDON — Town spending would increase nine percent according to a first-blush draft of the 2023 municipal budget, reviewed by the Select Board on Friday.
The $3.3 million draft budget is subject to change as budget talks continue, and board member Nancy Blankenship suggested using a small portion of the town’s $1.7 million American Rescue Plan Act funding for one-time costs, in order to provide taxpayer relief.
Blankenship suggested ARPA funds could be used to offset costs of multiple, smaller projects such as: The installation of a fire department sprinkler system, replacement of a police department cell door, construction of a cemetery shed, and maintenance of the Shores Memorial Museum building.
“That could reduce that nine percent increase in an incredibly difficult year for people,” Blankenship said. “Because everyone’s cost of living has gone up. Our insurance has gone up. Everything has gone up.”
The Select Board took no action, but agreed to consider the idea.
The draft budget remains a work in progress. Revenue projections and tax impacts will be added to the proposed budget at a later date, once the numbers are firmed up.
ARPA APPLICATION WINDOW NOT OPEN YET
Efforts to award ARPA funds began in March with the formation of the ARPA Advisory Committee.
In October, the advisory committee recommended that the town and village divide the ARPA money into the following five pots: Under the proposal, the town and village would divide the money into the following five pots: Outdoor recreation and tourism ($300,000 to $350,000); downtown improvements ($200,000 to $300,000); grant-match funds for local non-profits and community organizations ($200,000); town building improvements ($250,000); and a business competition ($120,000).
In the business competition, selected businesses would be awarded up to $20,000 to support start-up or expansion costs, and would have to invest $2 for every $1 they receive.
The ARPA Advisory Committee has developed an application and scoring system, however the application window has not yet opened.
It remains unclear who will review applications and how the funds will ultimately be divided. Those issues will be untangled in the coming year as conversations continue.
The “five pot” proposal would use $1.7 million in ARPA money to leverage more than $4 million in additional grant funding.
The only non-grant funded recommendation (the town building improvements) was deemed necessary to improve the building’s access, energy efficiency, and the gymnasium.
Selected from a larger list, the five pots would funnel money towards areas identified as top priorities by the 2020 Town Plan and a recent community survey.
The APRA Advisory Committee did not recommend using ARPA funds for infrastructure.
The committee felt those projects should be bonded, citing low interest rates, and that the ARPA funds be put towards “transformational” projects.
In addition, the ARPA Advisory Committee did not recommend using ARPA funds to purchase blighted or vacant properties (e.g., the Tap and Die building) and prepare them for sale and redevelopment, citing the associated costs and risks.
