Lyndon Select Board Mulls Using Sliver Of ARPA Funds To Offset Proposed Budget
LYNDON — Town spending would increase nine percent according to a first-blush draft of the 2023 municipal budget, reviewed by the Select Board on Friday.

The $3.3 million draft budget is subject to change as budget talks continue, and board member Nancy Blankenship suggested using a small portion of the town’s $1.7 million American Rescue Plan Act funding for one-time costs, in order to provide taxpayer relief.

