LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndon Select Board voted this week to donate $500 toward the planting and maintenance of the series of huge concrete planters that line the parking lot of the old Bag Balm building on Broad Street, where the Mosaic restaurant and Do North Co-working space now operate.
The elaborate summer plantings in the giant, bathtub-like planters, were first begun by the owners of the Dairy Association, which began manufacturing Bag Balm more than a century ago.
After the company was sold, the new owners, re-naming the company Vermont Original, kept the planters going while they owned the property, even after it was vacant and they consolidated operations in the Village, said Justin Smith, the municipal administrator, during Tuesday night’s Lyndon Select Board meeting.
The building now has been sold to the Paris family, who run the restaurant, as well as the Lyndon Freighthouse market and restaurant next door, and they were informed that the Vermont Original company which still produces Bag Balm in the Village, are no longer going to maintain and pay for the summer planters, explained Smith.
Cathy Paris contacted Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer on Thursday of last week, asking for the town’s help with the planters, which cost about $3,500 annually.
In an email, Paris wrote, “I am writing to hopefully find support for the planters that Bag Balm started and so loyally supported for years.”
“Mary Waldron (the gardener who has planted and cared for the planters) has reached out to see if we can do something,” Paris wrote, “I have spoken to The Chamber President Sarah (Lafferty) about this and there may be some help there.”
Paris wrote, “I have contacted Bag Balm and maybe something there. I knew they were a lot to do and Mary has said it would take about $3,500 to keep them up with the arches.”
She wrote town officials, “We can help by paying for the water and painting them as they will need it. I know these are hard times for us all as we struggle to keep open … just also want to know how much the town values the appearance of the planters and if you can help?”
Early last week, the Lyndonville Village Trustees heard a request for help with the planters, which had come to Smith through a voicemail, but the board said they could not add the costs of planters on private property to the budget. The board did opt to go ahead with flowers in the village planters, and in the park and at the Municipal Building.
But adding more costs to the landscaping budget for the Bag Balm planters was not something the Trustees were willing to consider.
“We are not able to help with flowers on a private property,” Smith said last week.
The new owners, the Paris family, hoped the Village could take that on, but it is not in the budget, Smith said on Tuesday.
At this week’s Select Board meeting, Chairman Chris Thompson proposed using $500 remaining in a line item for flower boxes on two bridges on VT Route 5/Broad Street, as a donation towards the Bag Balm planters. He said town volunteer, Martha Elmes has spent just $100 of that money and he proposed the remaining funds be a donation to the planters at the old Bag Balm building.
Smith told the board that Vermont Original had maintained the flower planters for 3-4 years, if not longer, and said that “they’re no longer going to take that responsibility on.”
“$3,500 includes the plants and installing the arches, to create that kind of elaborate, half-moon thing,” said Smith.
There is a fair amount of labor in maintaining the planters, as well, the board discussed.
Smith told selectmen, “The Paris’s approached the trustees, and the trustees really went back and forth with our own flowers given the circumstances we are currently in as far as not knowing what our funding is going to look like. At the end of the day, the trustees decided to do our own barrels, the municipal building and Bandstand Park.”
“Cathy did ask if I would bring it to the Select Board,” said Smith, saying they are likewise seeking other donations to make the flowers possible once again this season.
Smith said, “You’re talking about taxpayer dollars here.”
“It’s not in a public park. It’s really the landscaping that is defining their parking lot, which they’re required to do for their zoning permit, so that it’s not an open access,” said Smith. “I get that it’s been a really beautiful thing to have,” but he stressed it’s private property, saying again, “We’re talking about public funds.”
Initially, selectman Fred Gorham said, “I’m not inclined to want to contribute taxpayer money to a private parking lot.”
But when Thompson raised the idea of a $500 donation from a line item for flowers that remains, Gorham changed his position.
Selectman Dan Daley came on the Zoom meeting after the vote.
Thompson said, “I understand your position, and your concern about town dollars going onto private property and I think it’s certainly nothing I think should be done frequently or without real consideration.”
“I think the flowers at Bag Balm have been such a landmark and so beautiful that it’s really a huge benefit to the town,” said Thompson. “I wouldn’t be opposed to allocating some of the remainder of the money that Martha did not spend on her project towards the flowers at the Bag Balm building.”
Elmes had planned to install more flower boxes on a second bridge in Lyndonville this year, so funds were budgeted to expand what she began last year and raised money for on her own, but in the end the second project did not come to fruition this year, so only a little over $100 was spent, said Thompson.
Of the Paris’s efforts to fund raise, Thompson said, “We don’t even know if it’s going to happen at all, they’re going to have to get multiple sources.”
Cathy Paris, reached on Thursday, said, “We are hoping to raise enough to keep the display that Bag Balm has done for so many years. It will take about $4,000, and we have about $1,000 now so we would have to have something big to happen if they get done this year. Time is running out to get plants. So not looking good. This is an unusual year for us all due to COVID-19 … so it’s hard to ask for money!”
