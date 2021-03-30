The Lyndon Select Board made some changes to the proposed updates to the town’s floodwater bylaws and sent them back to the planning commission for review on Monday.
But not before all three members of the board made it clear that they were unhappy with the toxic environment which has surrounded the bylaw process over the past year.
“It just went down the wrong road,” said Selectman Dan Daley. “We know what we’ve all been through. What you’ve all been through. I am so very grateful for the tremendous amount of time that these volunteers put in on the Planning Commission and in the Development Review Board and especially the working group. However, I have to say that I am profoundly disappointed where this went…People were attacked personally. Their integrity questioned. I’m disappointed and I’m disheartened at where this went. This was not our finest hour.”
Daley also said he “deeply resented” some of the comments directed at the board.
“I don’t appreciate being told publically and personally that we did not listen to what the people were saying,” said Daley. “Yes we did…Everybody’s opinion was being respected.”
Select board member Nancy Blankenship called out the “disharmony in our community” created by the bylaw controversy.
“I am in agreement with Dan on many of the points that he made,” said Blankenship. “I know that there has been a lot of emotion with this topic and that emotion has colored both the delivery and the reception of good information.”
Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson said both sides of the argument have now “dug in” and that it wasn’t a healthy situation for the Lyndon community.
“We’re at a stalemate right now that can’t be allowed to continue,” said Thompson. “Compromise was baked into the original working group proposal. It was presented to the select board and the planning commission in September with a unanimous voice from the working group. It’s my intent, as best I can, to listen to those voices and I’m going to trust them.”
