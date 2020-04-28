Lyndon Select Board Will Support NVU With Right Guidance

The Lyndon Select Board Monday night expressed support for NVU and affirmed their interest in supporting the school, should a clear request be made of them.
That discussion was part of the board’s regular meeting held remotely with Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer and board member Dan Daley, Christian Thompson and Fred Gorham.
Smith said numerous townspeople have reached out and advocated for the municipality to get involved and show their support for NVU to help keep it in the community.
“Everybody is sending emails with ideas right now and it is really clogging things down and making it difficult to do anything right now,” said Smith. He said he felt it might be better to not clog the process that is unfolding as NVU and the Vermont State Colleges System explore future steps and to let NVU know the town is ready to support the college if there is something specific that NVU-Lyndon needs.
Board Member Dan Daley, who is also chairman of the Northern Vermont University - Lyndon Faculty Assembly, said, “We are in a holding pattern until we hear what the Legislature is wants to do.”
Daley noted his understanding was a task force was going to be created to look at the VSCS finances and hopefully help chart a sustainable future.
“We need to wait and see what the next steps are before people have an opportunity to do something,” said Daley.
Thompson noted that the Village of Lyndonville still had an infrastructure project this summer to install a new water main to the college and surrounding area on the books.
Smith discussed the time-line of the project, which would have work involving College Road done before the traditional resumption of school at the end of summer.
The board also discussed the ongoing efforts to revise the town plan. Originally a public hearing had been set for late March and the board previously considered May 25, but without further clarity on the large group restrictions in the state and the need for such a meeting to be warned at least 30 days in advance, the board will wait to schedule the meeting.
Rink Management Agreement
The board also briefly discussed management of the Fenton Chester Ice Arena, which is owned by the town and currently managed by Lyndon Institute, which has one year remaining on a five year agreement. LI recently sent a town notice that it did not wish for the management to auto-renew for another five years without discussing changes to the contract.
“LI is letting the town of Lyndon know that it does not desire to continue the contract as written,” stated the letter from Head of School Twiladawn Perry. “LI is willing to negotiate a new contract with the town if the town so desires.”
The current 5-year contract expires in August 2021, but includes a clause requiring a 1-year notification if either party did not want to renew. The letter from LI served as that 1 year notification.
The board decided they would sit down with LI representatives to discuss possible changes to the management agreement.
Smith noted that had been on the books before the pandemic. “We were ready to have that and then everything broke loose here,” said Smith, who will try to arrange a meeting with LI representatives soon.
Shores Museum Grant
At the board’s previous meeting two weeks ago, Smith said he has helped the Shores Museum, a municipal building run by the Lyndon Historical Association, with a bidding process twice for work to rehabilitate the building.
“It’s just something that’s continuing to sit there and we re-do it and nothing changes,” he said.
Work needed at the museum includes repairs to the bathroom, the front and back porches and painting.
Smith said he is pressed for time and would like to hand off the bidding process and grant to the volunteers who run the historical society. The board agreed.
Town Employee Pay
At that earlier meeting the board also had a discussion about continuing to pay employees who are unable to perform their duties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but who are receiving pay.
Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer raised the issue and said staff are concerned about their pay.
The minutes from the meeting show that the board voted unanimously to continue to pay employees.
“The board feels these are extraordinary circumstances and we have great employees and need them to return,” the draft minutes from the April 14 meeting show, “The board approved paying employees through May 15th and revisiting the topic if the order is extended beyond May 15th.”
Staff Writer Amy Ash Nixon contributed to this report.
