LYNDONVILLE — A compromise set of amendments to restrictive Special Flood Hazard Area regulations adopted in 2016 was the subject of a second and final hearing before the Lyndon Select Board on Wednesday evening, via Zoom.
The more-than-year-long quest to have the regulations made more business-friendly in the town’s commercial corridor along Route 5 resulted in the board appointing a workgroup last year to study the issue and come up with a proposal that could make revisions to the town’s regulations.
Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson opened the meeting and said the board was taking public comments on the draft forwarded to the board by the town’s Planning Commission.
Thompson read a statement into the record about how there were two camps — Camp A and Camp B — who could not find common ground over the final sticking point in the re-write of the controversial regulation.
Thompson was prepared to offer a few scenarios of how the regulation impasse could be broken and said the town needs to test something and see how it works when a development proposal within the Special Flood Hazard Area comes before the Lyndon Development Review Board (DRB), to test whatever compromise is ultimately struck.
Contacted Thursday, Thompson said the board had not voted on the proposed amendments to the bylaws which were forwarded by the Lyndon Planning Commission, saying the hearing produced “productive discussion and more learning.”
“The Select Board will consider the public comments and meet again to discuss,” said Thompson.
In his statement, Thompson noted, “After more than a year of work on revisions to the Flood Hazard Regulations, there is still a very wide disparity of opinions on how much development should be allowed in the Flood Fringe.”
“We can all agree that anything placed in the flood fringe will trigger some rise in Base Flood Elevations,” Thompson stated. “The amount of the rise can be calculated by hydraulic analysis. The disagreement on how much rise to allow has broken into two camps, which I’ll call Camp A and Camp B.”
“We all want new businesses to open in Lyndon and existing businesses to expand, while also reducing our taxes by growing the Grand List,” he continued. “We all hate flooding and have empathy for property owners whose homes and businesses currently flood and for those who may flood in the future.”
Thompson said, “Bylaws need to be clear, understandable, and enforceable to execute their purpose. Taken to the extreme, the positions of Camps A and B cannot work for all parties involved in this protracted discussion. Some reasonable compromise must be struck, as we are at an impasse.”
DRB Member Curtis Carpenter, an attorney, served on a working group last year appointed by the Select Board to tackle the controversial regulation re-write.
Carpenter has worked extensively to advise the town on the process and worked on multiple iterations of language that have gone between the work group and the Planning Commission. He called on Wednesday evening for the language first produced by the work group to be restored, saying some of the final changes written into the Planning Commission’s final draft — now before the Select Board — would leave the town open to litigation in his opinion.
After the hearing, at which Carpenter spoke at length, he said, “The basic problem is that, you have one side that would like to allow development within the flood fringe, when a permit applicant has the data and engineering to support it. While on the other side you have people who only want to allow such development if it can be proven that it will have zero effect on neighboring properties.”
“Obviously, the Select Board would like to craft a compromise between these two positions, but I’m not sure what compromise there is to be had between engineering and magic,” Carpenter said.
Daley, one of the town’s three Select Board members, said the board wants to protect existing property owners and find a way to allow for some economic development in town. He said Lyndon is the second highest for compensation behind Barre for flood damages through FEMA. “I think we need to find a compromise.”
Select Board Member Nancy Blankenship said, “My intention is to serve the community and serve it well. I have a couple of questions. But the information we’ve received through this process has been amazing and the volunteerism has been amazing. It has been fraught, but it really has been wonderful to see people come together, so thank you.”
A petition submitted by businessman, Joe Buzzi forced the town to revisit the regulations when he sought more than a year ago to have the 2016 regulations governing the Special Flood Hazard Area repealed, and the earlier, less restrictive rules put back in place.
Planning Commission Member Tammy Martel said during the hearing, “I want to say thanks to everybody who has participated in this long, dreadful project, however, listening to all the comments … we do need to have development in this area and unfortunately, Lyndonville is near the river.”
Martel said officials who have reviewed the new regulations have agreed that the town would be under compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program. “I don’t know if people are starting to pick things apart … Is it about businesses coming in that would be more competition for the people who are already here?” she asked. “That shouldn’t be … we need more businesses, and competition is always good.”
“A lot of compromise has been made … we have a lot of talk coming from paid people here and those paid people are working for their clients,” said former Planning Commission member and work group member, Sylvia Dodge, urging the select board to think about the existing businesses and homeowners, saying the final language that the Planning Commission advanced protects those parties the best.
David Stahler, a longtime property owner and former business owner who served on the work group, said , ““I appreciate what everybody is saying, and I think that one of the biggest disservices we can do to everyone involved is having something that is ambiguous, unclear, however you want to term it. The recommendation we gave to the select board is definitive.”
“There’s nothing arbitrary, it seems like the way to go, and I really believe everybody is protected fairly,” said Stahler.
State Rep. Marty Feltus, who also served on the work group and was a longtime member of the town’s Select Board and Planning Commission, said, “I agree with Dave and with others, we thought what we came up with in September was the best option; it was clear, it was easy to determine what was appropriate and what was not appropriate … people got hung up on the idea that meant you could fill the whole flood fringe.”
Feltus said, “It’s a conundrum … We need to pick one or the other and move forward.”
Pauline Harris, a member of the DRB, disagreed that the working group’s proposal protects existing properties. She is a longtime property and business owner in the commercial corridor where the regulation changes are under consideration.
Brooke Dingledine, the attorney for Lyndon businessman Mark Bean, who has fought for the changes to make the bylaws more business friendly, said,
Planning Commission Chairman Sean McFeeley advocated for the Planning Commission’s added language no adverse impact be preserved.
Carpenter said the language is ambiguous adding, “It’s a recipe for litigation … you’ve got to go with something stronger than that.”
