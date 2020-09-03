Lyndon Selectman Fred Gorham Steps Down Due To Illness

The Lyndon Select Board getting down to business at a budget workshop in an earlier photo. From left Fred Gorham, Chairman Dan Daley and Chris Thompson. Gorham has had to step down due to illness, and was thanked by town offiicals for his service to the community on Thursday. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDONVILLE — Fred Gorham, a member of the town’s 3-man select board, has resigned due to illness. He submitted his letter recently, notifying the board and municipal manager of his need to step down.

Gorham wrote the board on Aug. 26, stating, “It is with great regret that I must inform you that I am resigning from the position of Lyndonville Town Selectman effective immediately.”

