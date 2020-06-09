LYNDONVILLE — Selectmen this week adopted a resolution sent to the town from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns - urging the Congressional delegation to try to deliver some federal pandemic relief to municipalities.
Municipal Administrator Justin Smith read the resolution aloud during Monday night’s meeting of the Lyndon Select Board, held via Zoom.
The resolution asks for “direct federal emergency aid to re-open and re-build local American economies.”
Within the resolution’s text, it notes that municipalities are facing “unprecedented threats due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic emergency,” and ” … (T)owns and villages will experience budgetary shortfalls of up to $134 billion in fiscal year 2020 alone, and the negative effects of the pandemic emergency on communities will continue long after this year.”
After listening to Smith read the resolution, selectmen discussed it briefly and then adopted it, saying they viewed it as a symbolic gesture, but did not see the harm in adopting it and lending the town’s support to the effort.
“So this is basically encouraging Congress to try to get recovery funds down to the local level,” observed Lyndon Select Board Chair Chris Thompson. “It seems largely symbolic, there’s not a lot of substance there.”
The resolutions will be sent to the Vermont Congressional delegation this Friday.
“I don’t think it can do any harm,” said Selectman Fred Gorham.
LTS Parade Request
A request for a year-end car parade came in from Lyndon Town School.
An email sent to Smith noted that LTS staff would like to have an end-of-year caravan parade, with the fire department once again accompanying the parade, as they did on Friday night for the 8th graders’ graduation parade, which followed presentation of diplomas.
Smith told the board that “Lyndon Town School would like to do a parade on Thursday, June 18th at 6 p.m. and follow the same route as the 8th grade graduation route.”
He said the flaggers who were supposed to be in place for the graduation were not in place for the start of the parade route, and Police Chief Jack Harris “was not a happy person.”
Smith said, “It was a safety issue.”
That said, the board approved the parade providing LTS has the flagging company in place at required points and provides the plans to the town ahead of time.
Flaggers will need to be in place 30 minutes before the start of the parade “or it’s off,” said Daley of the board’s ok for the June 18th end of year parade being planned.
The town will ask to have a copy of the contract with the flagging company 24 hours in advance in order to permit the event to go forward, the board added as an additional condition.
Selectmen approved the plan with those conditions, 3-0.
Cemetery Maintenance Discussed
Daley said he’s heard from some people who have family members in the Lyndon Center Cemetery who were concerned about the cemetery not looking good.
“I was surprised,” said Daley, saying the cemetery grass was long and shaggy when he went to take a look after receiving a concern from someone.
Smith said, “I think a lot of that stems from us not getting in there early due to COVID-19.” He said on Tuesday, “We were unable to open until into May due to the definition of essential employees … we finally started at full crew capacity (Monday) one full time and two part-time. Hopefully, it will get caught up with a full staff.”
