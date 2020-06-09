Lyndon Selectmen Discuss Municipal Building Re-Opening

LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndon Select Board this week discussed the return to work plan for town employees - and how the municipal building will begin re-opening more for the public.
Taking everyone’s temperature is already proving a challenge. Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer said the town office has received numerous thermometers in the mail, mostly from Taiwan, “and not a one of them really work well.”
She said town staff must wear masks and maintain six feet between employees.
People coming to the town office need to be asked if they have been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 or is in quarantine, and to ask questions about their health symptoms to screen.
Selectman Dan Daley said at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, where he is a professor, an infrared thermometer gives instant results as people enter a building and check in.
Dwyer said the thermometers the town ordered are also infrared, but she said she does not believe they are accurate or of good quality. She said it took the town about eight weeks to get the thermometers.
According to Dwyer, if a person cannot meet all of the criteria to be safe, “You are not supposed to be coming into the office.”
“Like your office, Justin, if there were two people in your office space, there’s no way you could meet the requirement,” for social distancing, said Dwyer, speaking to Municipal Administrator Justin Smith.
Dwyer said, “If you can meet the criteria to meet the safety and health work plan, which is in the plan, then you can work in your building at 25 percent capacity based on the fire code number. But if you can’t meet the criteria, then no, you can’t do it. If we had eight people working in my office, we would not be able to do it; you can then do things differently, you can have split shifts. You can have four people come in in the morning and have four people come in in the afternoon.”
The stay home, stay safe order issued earlier by Gov. Phil Scott is still in effect through June 15, said Dwyer. She said she’s noticed that more people are coming into the Kingdom East School District office, which leases the upper floor of the Lyndon Municipal Building.
Dwyer said she’s concerned about the public coming into the cashier’s office at the building, saying it would be hard to socially distance, and “you bottleneck there.”
Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson said the town offices could do something like the stores are doing, and mark the floor so that people see the social distance marks laid out.
Dwyer asked if people would be required to wear masks in the town office when it’s reopened.
Selectmen said it would be encouraged, but the town can’t require it. Employees do need to wear masks.
For a week, the town offices have been open for research by members of the public by appointment three mornings a week, for the first time since the State of Emergency was put in effect.
Dwyer said she and her three employees answer the questions related to health symptoms and take temperatures when they report to work.
“I think that when you open the doors to the public, you have to have somebody at the top making sure that all of this is happening,” said Dwyer.
Daley asked, “Who ultimately is the final say here?”
“You’re the overseer of the building. I believe in reading this that it is your responsibility to come up with the rules and the procedures,” said Dwyer. “And then you have to designate a safety and health person.”
She said she would consider herself “the health officer for my employees.”
Thompson said he thinks the town should check in with their tenant, Kingdom East, “to make sure they have a safety officer.”
Dwyer said since the town clerk’s office is allowing researchers in by appointment, the town must maintain a log of people’s names and phone numbers “in case of COVID-19 so we have a tracking source.”
The Lyndonville Electric Department (LED) also has an office within the Lyndonville Municipal Building.
Thompson said the town, as the building owner, needs to make sure their tenants are doing the same tracking, saying, “Everyone needs to do the tracking.”
Smith was asked to reach out to Kingdom East and LED to ensure that they are following the safety plan requirements the state has handed down.
Dwyer said for the first week of having appointments for the public, the town office is averaging two appointments a day. She said sometimes people are not taking as long as they book time for and it’s uncommon for anyone to book as early as the town staff is willing to let them in, at 7:30 a.m.
She said there have been no complaints, and appointments are booked out another week. She said staff continue to respond to requests for town information via email, too, to assist members of the public.
