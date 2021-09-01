Lyndon Sets 2021 Tax Rate

LYNDON — The tax rate is set.
The Board of Selectmen approved the final components of the municipal tax rate on Monday, allowing property owners to calculate their 2021 property tax bills.
In the Town of Lyndon, the homestead (home owner) tax rate will be approximately $2.26 per $1,000 of valuation, a 6.4 percent (13.6 cent) increase over 2020.
The non-homestead (second home, commercial, etc.) rate will be approximately $2.45 per $1,000 of valuation, a 2.5 percent (6 cent) increase over 2020.
In both cases the primary cost driver was the education property tax, which was about $1.47 for the homestead rate (a 12 cent or 8.9 percent increase) and about $1.67 for the non-homestead rate (a 4.5 cent or 2.8 percent increase).
“Twelve cents of [the town’s homestead tax rate increase] was out of our control. We worked really, really hard as a group to control the general fund and the highway fund, and we did a fantastic job,” said Select Board Member Dan Daley.
Meanwhile, in the Lyndonville precinct, the homestead rate will be $2.80 per $1,000 (a 6.6 percent increase) and the non-homestead rate is set at just under $3 per $1,000 (a 3.4 percent increase).
The town general fund, local agreement and highway tax rates were OK’d by the Select Board on Monday. The education and village general fund rates were set previously.
The following are more detailed breakdowns of the town and village tax rates:
Amounts rounded to the nearest whole penny.
Education: Homestead $1.48 (+8.93 percent); Non-Homestead $1.67 (+2.78 percent)
Town General Fund: 44 cents (+0.10 percent)
Local Agreement: 0.40 cents (+7.16 percent)
Town Highway Fund (for town): 34 cents (+4.45 percent)
Village General Fund (for village): 88 cents (+6.28 percent)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.