A Lyndon man accused of sexual assault was released from pre-trial detention last week on conditions set by the court.
Eric S. Bollman, 37, was ordered held without bail by Judge Michael J. Harris on May 18 after pleading not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of felony sexual assault - no consent, felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault - prior conviction and a misdemeanor interference with access to emergency service.
Caledonia Superior Court
But after a merits hearing held on May 27, Judge Harris granted Bollman’s release into the custody of a custodian identified by the court as Justin Witter on the conditions that Bollman not contact, abuse, harass or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim in the case - a 29 year-old female. Bollman was must also comply with a 24 hour curfew at 16 Deer Creek Lane in St. Johnsbury.
According to state police affidavits, Bollman was charged with assaulting the woman after troopers responded to a 911 call from a residence on Little Egypt Road in Lyndon at 11:43 p.m. on May 17. Police said Bollman had been drinking and his shirt was ripped and bloody when police arrived. Bollman is also accused of throwing the alleged victim’s cell phone into the woods when she attempted to call for help.
Police say Bollman has a criminal record with two prior convictions for domestic assault, four failures to appear in court and nine convictions for violating conditions of release.
If convicted Bollman faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison and $40,000 in fines.
