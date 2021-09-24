Lyndon: Short Term Rental Regulations Weighed

LYNDON — A mystery man has proposed Airbnb regulations.
The draft ordinance, which would establish residency requirements for short-term rental owners and create a permitting and registration process for those properties, was submitted to the town earlier this month. It is based on similar bylaws in Killington, Vt., and Lincoln, N.H.
The proposed three-page ordinance is designed to stop real estate speculation and protect the local rental/housing market, according to the unknown author, who declined to give his name to town officials.
The language is similar to Vermont House Bill 200, which would create statewide residency requirements for short-term rental owners. That bill remains in committee.
The Planning Commission on Wednesday reviewed the anonymous proposal during public comments. They expressed interest in the matter but called it a low-priority item in Lyndon. They decided to table the discussion until HB200 was resolved.
“We’ve got four properties [in Lyndon] listed on Airbnb, and one of them is a campsite. So do we need to spend our time doing this right now? I think it’s worth doing but we also have a lot on our plates, too,” said Planning Commission Vice-Chair Sean McFeely.
Across the region, there has been growing concern over short-term rentals and their long-term impacts.
Fueled by services such as Airbnb and Vacation Rental By Owners the short-term rentals are a source of income for some, but cause for concern among others, particularly neighboring residents.
They have been blamed for various problems such as loud noise, traffic and fireworks in several local communities.
That has prompted some towns, such as Franconia and Whitefield, to explore updates to existing “breach of peace” ordinances.
However most towns in the North Country and Northeast Kingdom do not have specific rules for short-term rentals.
An exception, Littleton added short-term rentals to its zoning by-laws in 2020. It allows STRs in all residential, commercial, rural and mixed-use districts, but not in industrial zones. There are no specific permit, registration or residency requirements.
In Derby, short-term rentals are not explicitly mentioned in bylaws. However, according to town officials, they are treated as residential businesses. That means owners must live on-site and obtain site plan approval.
Nationwide, short-term rentals have also contributed to housing shortages.
Earlier this year Gov. Phil Scott vetoed legislation that would have established a statewide rental registry.
FOR THE BIRDS
The Planning Commission will take up a chicken ordinance at a future meeting.
As written, the zoning bylaws do not include specific rules for poultry. Past precedent has been for people to obtain permission from the Development Review Board. However, under the town’s recently updated fee schedule, that would cost $155.
That amount is excessive, said Planning and Zoning Administrator Nicole Gratton.
“I’m not charging someone $155 to have some chickens,” she said.
Planning Commission members agreed.
Commission member Andrea Day said, “It seems unreasonable for a rural community to not allow people to have five or six chickens.”
Gratton raised the issue after a resident approached her about a permit for chickens. It was the second such request this year, she said.
To solve the problem, Gratton suggested an administrative permit for poultry, specifying limits and requirements, which could be issued without DRB review. She also put forward the idea of a chicken registry with a flat fee.
Gratton and Planning Commissioners generally agreed that the proposed regulation would apply to all poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, ducks, pheasants, and guinea hens), and that requirements could vary by zoning district.
Small numbers of chickens are not covered under the town’s agricultural business bylaw, which applies to businesses producing over $2,000 in annual revenue.
“You’re not going to do that with five chickens,” Gratton said.
