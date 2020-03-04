Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Some of Lyndon's legislative delegation, from left, Rep. Patrick Seymour, Rep. Marty Feltus, and Sen. Joe Benning answer questions at the start of Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Voters emerge from the ballot booths at Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Some of Lyndon's legislative delegation, from left, Rep. Patrick Seymour, Rep. Marty Feltus, and Sen. Joe Benning answer questions at the start of Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Curtis Carpenter speaks during Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Lyndon Select Board Chairman Dan Daley explains the municipal budget during the Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Wendy Beattie speaks at Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Voters wait to cast their ballots at Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
The National Anthem is sung at Lyndon Town Meeting held at Lyndon Town School March 3, 2020. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
Lyndon voters dispatched with their annual meeting in relatively short order Tuesday morning having the most lively conversation and spirited debate during non-binding portions of the meeting.
More time was spent during a Q&A period with the town’s legislators and in a portion of the meeting when the rules were suspended so presentations could be made about the special appropriations than was spent on the articles approving the town’s municipal and highway budgets, among the other fairly routine articles conducted from the floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.