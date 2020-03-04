Lyndon voters dispatched with their annual meeting in relatively short order Tuesday morning having the most lively conversation and spirited debate during non-binding portions of the meeting.

More time was spent during a Q&A period with the town’s legislators and in a portion of the meeting when the rules were suspended so presentations could be made about the special appropriations than was spent on the articles approving the town’s municipal and highway budgets, among the other fairly routine articles conducted from the floor.

