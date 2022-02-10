The names may change at the college in Lyndon Center, but a foundation dedicated to helping local students achieve higher education there maintains its name and purpose.
The Lyndon State College Foundation exists to assist area students with scholarship money to attend the formerly called Lyndon State College, which is now known as Northern Vermont University and soon will become Vermont State University.
“It is our way to increase enrollment numbers there and help keep a college in the NEK,” said Lorraine Impey, president of the LSC Foundation.
Members of the foundation recently presented a check worth $18,000, making good on the promise of nine $2,000 scholarships to support local students enrolled at NVU. Benefitting were Antonio Carlisle, Christopher Chichester, Hailey Demers, Annabelle Doucet, Riann Fortin, Ashley Judge, Ashli Roberts, Brett Roy and Kendra Simpson.
Of the program that helps current students with scholarship funds, Impey said it’s to help with retention.
Another scholarship program aimed at students graduating from Northeast Kingdom high schools who decide to attend NVU provides $2,500 per student. The most recent round of high school graduates (Class of 2021) who received the scholarship were Jeffrey Blais from North Country High School, Alexander Hume from Lyndon Institute, Robert Wood from St. J. Academy, Jacob Baesemann from Danville High School and Annalise Collins from Lake Region High School.
The foundation has already reached out to area high schools to encourage guidance counselors to help select the right high school senior from the Class of 22 to receive the gift to further their education at the local university.
“Noting that it is often for financial reasons that students and their families forego a post-secondary education choice we felt that there might be one or more students at each school who might want to attend NVU-Lyndon,” the foundation states in its letter to NEK high schools. “With our assistance grant it might be less daunting for a family to make the leap and allow their student to give NVU-Lyndon a try. There are many exciting programs ‘on the hill’ like Music Business and Industry, Atmospheric Sciences, Television Studies, and more.”
The foundation is now in its 41st year. It was an idea that came from LSC President Janet Murphy (1977-1983). “Creating a foundation to help raise money for Lyndon State College was seen as a way to connect with local communities, be fully involved in the society of the Northeast Kingdom and assist financially necessary due to limited state funding,” notes information on the foundation’s history.
Limited state funding has been a frequent lament for the Vermont public colleges and was among the reasons why there was talk of closing the college a couple of years ago. More state money has helped and the state college system continues an effort to ensure sustainability.
Impey said the foundation is committed to supporting the future of a college education locally.
“We just feel we need a college in the Northeast Kingdom,” she said.
The foundation relies on fundraising to gather the money to provide the scholarships.
Over the years several events have supported the foundation’s efforts. The pandemic has limited the ability to hold public events, but financial support can be given at any time by donating through the website: lyndonstatecollegefoundation.com or by mailing a check to LSC Foundation, 98 Washington Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
