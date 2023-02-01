LYNDON — For a third straight year, traditional Town Meeting is on hold.
The Select Board on Monday voted 3-0 to conduct the annual meeting by Australian ballot.
There will be an informational session (in person and by Zoom) at 6 p.m. on March 6 and polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7.
Board members agreed there was not enough time to promote an in-person meeting and that most people expected a ballot vote.
“My intuition tells me that if we have a traditional Town Meeting now … we’re not going to have a good turnout,” said outgoing Chair Dan Daley.
In 2021 and 2022, Lyndon decided its operating budget and money articles by ballot vote under COVID-era voting options.
The Select Board could not determine this year’s format until Jan. 25, when Gov. Phil Scott signed a two-year extension of COVID-era voting options.
By that time, the town had less than two weeks to warn the annual meeting and only 42 days until Town Meeting Day, putting the Select Board in a bind.
Shifting to a traditional town meeting now would create confusion and further reduce in-person attendance, Daley said.
“I just think people have become conditioned to functioning in a post-COVID environment. People just aren’t attending meetings. I don’t think it’s on people’s radar,” he said.
Daley expressed hope that Lyndon could resume the old-fashioned gather-together-in-a-gym Town Meeting in the future, with a multi-month promotional push to boost attendance.
However, it remains unclear if that will happen.
Even before COVID, Lyndon had seen waning support for traditional town meeting. In-person turnout was the fifth lowest in the state in 2020 (2.49% of registered voters) and 10th lowest in 2019 (3.17%) and 2018 (3.87%).
“I think there was some general consensus prior to COVID,” said Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer. “The feeling was that traditional Town Meeting was going away.”
In spite of that, Selectman Chris Thompson worried that a third year of Australian ballot voting was hastening its demise.
“I don’t want to strike a death blow against in-person Town Meeting. I don’t want to lose that tradition,” Thompson said.
There is value, he said, in gathering to learn about, discuss, debate and decide the issues in a civil manner.
“I fear that, over time, we’re losing that connection of meeting together to deliberate on things. Everything is becoming more remote,” he said. “Do we just want to press a button and make a decision rather than taking the extra effort to come and participate?”
Select Board member Nancy Blankenship offered a mixed opinion.
On the one hand, she said, traditional Town Meeting allowed for maximum participation and fostered community connections.
“I love Town Meeting,” she said. “I like the flavor of Town Meeting. I like sitting with my community to hear about what’s happening in my community. I think that is important and wonderful that we do that as neighbors.”
On the other hand, she said, the Australian Ballot format can accommodate more voters.
Young people and working families cannot take time off from work to attend a daytime, weekday, in-person meeting, she said.
To determine the best way to go, she said, “I think we should poll the taxpayers on that, to find out what format they want to see Town Meeting in.”
However, Thompson worried, if Town Meeting business is conducted by Australian ballot for much longer, it may not matter.
“I would hate to lose in-person Town Meeting, but I think if more years go by without it, then it will barely be on life support,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.