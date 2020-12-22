Lyndon Switching To Australian Ballot Town Meeting

A new plaque honoring a historical site was installed along Vail Drive in Lyndon Wednesday. The plaque marks the location of Lyndon's first town meeting. The original stone marker had been located across the road, but was moved because it was slowly going over the bank. The original monument was installed in 1906 by Civil War veteran Luther B. Harris at the site of the community’s first-ever town meeting, held on July 4, 1792 at a home that was owned by a Daniel Reniff. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

The Town of Lyndon is switching to an Australian ballot Town Meeting next year due to COVID-19.

The Lyndon Select Board voted unanimously for the change on Monday .

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments