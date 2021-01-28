Lyndon Tax Rate Dropping After Last Minute Budget Adjustments

Last week the town of Lyndon was proposing general and highway fund budgets that would result in an overall tax rate increase of two cents next year.

But Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer and Town Administrator Justin Smith kept going over the numbers and at the last minute found some extra money that will result in what will effectively be a level tax rate in 2021-2022.

