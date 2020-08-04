Lyndon To Add ‘Zoom’ Station In Bandstand Park For Upcoming Meeting

The bandstand in Bandstand Park, Lyndonville. (File Photo)

The Lyndon Select Board will hold the first public hearing on its proposed Town Plan next month and it’s getting creative with efforts to increase public participation.

In addition to increased advertising in the Caledonian-Record and other digital platforms, the town will also be setting up a “Zoom” video conference station in Bandstand Park where people can come and listen to the hearing and offer their comments remotely.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments