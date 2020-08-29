The Town Of Lyndon will be having a mask distribution day for Lyndon residents on Sept 2, 11am to 1pm at the Caledonia County Fair Grounds.
Organizers ere also scheduling two more days provided there are enough masks. The additional days are Sept. 3, 4 to 6 p.m., and Sept. 5, 9 to 11 a.m. Lyndon received 1,710 , one-size-fits-all masks.
