Lyndon To Mail Merger Ballots To All Registered Voters

LYNDON — The Town of Lyndon will mail ballots to all active registered voters for the town-village merger question.
Town Clerk Dawn Dwyer expects the merger ballots will be mailed out on Oct. 11, four weeks before the general election on Nov. 8.
The suggestion was made Wednesday by attendees at a joint Select Board-Village Trustees informational meeting on the merger proposal.
Audience members expressed concern that the issue had not been promoted enough. They also worried that because the merger ballot had not been sent out with state mail-in ballots last month, some Lyndon and Lyndonville voters might not know to ask for one.
In response, the Select Board and Village Trustees unanimously approved a motion to mail informational postcards to all active registered voters, reminding people to request ballots.
However, on Thursday, Dwyer said the decision was made to send out ballots instead.
She explained that “it makes more financial sense” to send the ballots directly rather than informational cards and then ballots.
The town maintains a voter checklist with separate columns for the general election and merger votes.
A draft merger proposal was approved by the Select Board and Village Trustees, 6-1, on Sept. 26.
It will be discussed again at a second public informational session on Oct. 17.
The Select Board and Village Trustees have until Oct. 19 to make final changes to the draft Town Charter ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
If approved separately by the town and village, the draft Town Charter would be submitted for legislative approval next year.
Barring setbacks, it would take effect on July 1, 2023, and the budgets would merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.