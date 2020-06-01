Lyndon Town Clerk’s Office Resumes Partial Hours; , By Appointment

LYNDONVILLE — Starting this week, the Lyndon Town Clerk’s office has resumed hours, by appointment, for research of town land records, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. three days a week for members of the public.
The visits will allow just one person at a time into the municipal building to allow for research.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Dawn Dwyer provided a template to the board proposed by the Vermont League of Cities & Towns (VLCT) for a COVID-19 Safety & Health Work Plan.
The board “decided that with mandatory social distancing of 6 feet, only one person can be conducting a land records search at one time. This would also prevent the Listers from accessing the vault when anyone was researching the land records,” the minutes from the May 26 meeting reflect. “It was agreed that on a trial two-week period, appointments to research land records would be taken on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.”
At the board’s meeting June 8, it will reassess the re-opening schedule based on Gov. Scott’s announcements to reopen businesses.
On the other two days, Tuesdays and Thursdays, a town lister will be able to also work and do research in the town records from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. since no public appointments will be scheduled. Smith said the listers were eager to have time to resume their work, as well, so the schedule will allow for that.
Dwyer said a plastic guard was hung between two workers that sit in closer proximity outside the town vault since their work stations are closer than six feet apart.
She said a plan to hang more plastic sheeting between a town employee and the vault also had been made.
The proximity of staff and the space means only one person can come in at a time to meet safety guidelines for social distancing, said Dwyer, ” … so what I am proposing is we stay at status quo which means the doors are locked and only allow researchers in by appointment and it would only be one research individual at a time.”
“LED (Lyndonville Electric Department) is not looking to unlock their doors until the governor has changed something or June 15, and the order expires,” said Dwyer.
Dwyer said the town clerk’s office is “not considered essential employees … this would only be as a courtesy to researchers and attorneys who have closings and things of that nature coming up.” She said the office staff will sanitize between appointments from the public.
Selectmen asked Dwyer about how members of the public were being assisted, and she said she receives messages and responds to each request and has been providing people with copies of things they need, as well as assisting with marriage licenses, birth certificates and more. “Everybody is doing what they feel comfortable doing within meeting the guidelines,” said Dwyer.
“I will do whatever I can to provide whatever it is that’s needed,” said Dwyer. “I haven’t refused anyone anything.”
Of the plan to have the office open by appointment three mornings a week beginning this week, Select Board Chairman Chris Thompson said, “I think it’s a wise incremental step towards getting back to normalcy.”
“I don’t have any problem with that,” said Selectman Fred Gorham.
Tree To Be Removed In Village
In other business, a tree which needs to be cut down on private property, but is part of the Town of Lyndon’s municipal tree inventory and plan will be replaced by the property owner with two new trees, the board decided.
According to Municipal Administrator Justin Smith, a maple tree on the property at 35 Main St., recently purchased by Eli Bourne, needs to come down because of renovation work and a new site access for the property.
The tree is too large to be moved, said Smith, when asked if that was a possibility rather than having it cut down.
In his notes to the board last week, Smith noted, “There are several trees lining south Main Street of equal size, it would appear they were planted around the same time.”
The tree was identified by the town’s Planning Director Annie McLean as being on the Town Tree Inventory.
Bourne, Smith told the selectmen last week, “is willing to replace the tree in one or more locations.”
Selectmen moved to allow Bourne to remove the existing maple tree and work with McLean “to find locations to replace two elsewhere.”
A photo of the tree in question was shared by Smith for last week’s meeting.
McLean on Monday said, “The tree is coming down to accommodate an approved driveway relocation. As the Town Tree Warden the Selectboard is in charge of all Town/Village-owned trees.”
Outside Permit Sought By Depot Street Eatery
Delise Robarts, doing business as Café Sweet Basil & Catering, submitted an Outside Consumption Permit to the board, and selectmen deferred action on the liquor license for the Depot Street restaurant due to the proposal.
The minutes from the meeting show the outside consumption would be “on ramp in front of my window/sidewalk in front of Sweet Basil & Pure Envy,” in the application filed by Robarts.
The area would be “roped off or partitioned with vinyl sheet fencing,” Robarts told town officials in her application.
Selectmen did not act and said they felt the “Trustees need to weigh in on the suggested location before the Select Board could approve the request.”
One concern with the location is that there is not a way to access the outdoor area from inside the building, which other businesses with outdoor consumption permits have, such as the area at the Pizza Man, officials discussed last week.
“I don’t believe this would meet those requirements, but that is not for us to decide, that would have to be approved by the Department of Liquor,” said Dwyer.
Smith said, “I agree. I think the Trustees have to see this plan first. It’s unclear if it’s just the ramp or if it includes the sidewalk … I think we have to meet first. There’s no sense collecting a fee for something and then having the Trustees say you can’t do this on our sidewalk.”
Water Trough By LI Painted, Planted
The Board received a request from Adrienne D’Olimpio to paint the water trough white, at the intersection of Center Street and College Hill, located in the heart of the LI campus intersection, and plant flowers in it and approved her offer to take care of that.
