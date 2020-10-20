Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Lyndon Town School end of year celebration, during a global pandemic. Sixth graders at Lyndon Town School will learn remotely through next Friday, Oct. 30. A COVID positive case at the school resulted in the entire sixth grade being sent home on Monday, and contact tracing being conducted by the Vermont Department of Health. A small number of the 6th grade community at the school must be quarantined for two weeks, the superintendent of the Kingdom East School District said on Tuesday evening. (File Photo By Todd Wellington)
LYNDON — A small number of 6th grade students and adults who work with that grade at Lyndon Town School must quarantine under guidance from the Vermont Department of Health because of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the superintendent of Kingdom East School District said on Tuesday.
The quarantine guidance requires those affected to either quarantine for 14 days, or to obtain a negative test after 7 days and be symptom free. Even though some may be released from quarantine after 7 days if a negative test is obtained the entire 6th grade will learn remotely through Oct. 30 under the plans announced Tuesday, to offer “the best educational opportunity for all our students.”
