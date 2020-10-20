LYNDON — A small number of 6th grade students and adults who work with that grade at Lyndon Town School must quarantine under guidance from the Vermont Department of Health because of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the superintendent of Kingdom East School District said on Tuesday.

The quarantine guidance requires those affected to either quarantine for 14 days, or to obtain a negative test after 7 days and be symptom free. Even though some may be released from quarantine after 7 days if a negative test is obtained the entire 6th grade will learn remotely through Oct. 30 under the plans announced Tuesday, to offer “the best educational opportunity for all our students.”

