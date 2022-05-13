Lyndon Town School was forced to cancel classes Friday amid a spike in COVID cases that is hitting the region and beyond.
In an email sent Thursday to school parents, LTS Principal Amy Gale announced the decision due to high case counts.
“It is not only students who are sick but teachers as well,” said Gale, who noted the school had managed to stay open earlier this week by shifting staff to cover absences.
“I am sure many of your children have mentioned having different teachers in their classrooms,” she said. “However, we have reached a point where it is not possible to ensure a safe learning environment due to staffing.”
“Proper supervision of children, health and safety compel this decision,” Gale said, adding she expected school would be open again on Monday, May 16.
Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns said operations at KESD’s other schools would hopefully be uninterrupted.
“We have a lot of adult absences and are very ‘thin’ in some schools, at this point we do have the staff to operate our schools safely,” said Botzojorns. “I hope this will continue, however, I can not predict the spread of illness.”
Soph Hall, KESD’s COVID coordinator, said KESD has a supply of at-home tests that it continues to distribute to students and staff and expects more from the state next week.
The cases at LTS are part of a spike seen across the Northeast Kingdom and the state of Vermont. On Thursday the Health Department reported 68 cases in the NEK, the highest single-day total since early February, and the 7-day average has risen by about 27 cases per day. These reports do not reflect positive cases that were identified with at-home tests.
“We are seeing increases in COVID cases across the community,” said Diana Gibbs, VP of Marketing & Community Health Improvement at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. “We are hearing about ‘super spreader’ events, such as dance recitals and the like.”
Gibbs said NVRH administered 936 tests in April that had a positivity rate of about 6%. Thus far in May, the hospital had administered 556 tests with a positivity rate of 12%.
NVRH personnel advised people to reference the Vermont Health Department’s weekly surveillance report and CDC’s community risk level.
“In general, vaccines, staying home if you are sick, and wearing masks indoors when you are unable to physically distance, are still our best preventative tools,” said Patty Launer, Director of Quality/Infection Preventionist at NVRH.
NVRH recently updated and released a quick guide about how to prevent COVID and when to seek care if you test positive, due to an increase in Emergency Department visits recently.
“Let’s remind each other that we need to continue to be vigilant and use the prevention knowledge that we have to reduce our risk and the risk for those around us,” wrote Dr. Michael Rousse, NVRH Chief Medical Officer, in a message accompanying the quick guide.
Wendy Franklin, Director of Communications and Foundation at North Country Hospital, reported an uptick in activity in their area as well. Throughout the month of April, NCH had not seen more than 4 COVID inpatient days in any week, but during the week of May 2, they saw 13 COVID inpatient days, an internal metric the hospital uses to measure COVID patients.
Franklin said hospital staff continues to rotate into areas where needed, as has been the case the last few months.
According to the CDC’s weekly community COVID level released Thursday, the risk in Caledonia and Orleans counties is medium and Essex County is low (the only low county in all of New England). The CDC’s calculations consider recent cases, vaccination rates and hospitalizations and bed capacity. Eight of Vermont’s counties have high risk.
Remember when "covid" was accurately called a cold? Yhea I do too. It is about as dangerous for young people as the common cold say many virologists. The sheep are running and ruining the schools. Bahhh,, Bahhh, Bahhh.
