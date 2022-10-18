Lyndon: Unified Tax Rate A Focus Of Second Merger Informational Session

LYNDON — The Select Board and Village Trustees on Monday held their second and final information session on the proposed town-village merger.
One item discussed at length: The unified tax rate.
Some members of the public questioned the fairness and necessity of the unified tax rate, which would result in a 9.5-cent tax increase for the town and a 41-cent decrease for the village, based on 2022 numbers.
In response, town officials explained the reasons behind the proposed unified tax rate.
Currently, Village taxpayers pay 55 cents more per $1,000 to support Village Public Works than town taxpayers pay to support the Town Highway Department.
That’s because the Village’s grand list ($694,359) is over five times smaller than the town’s grand list ($3.7 million), requiring Village taxpayers to kick in more cash to support highway operations.
The merger proposal would combine the five-person Town Highway Department and four-person Village Public Works into a nine-person highway department responsible for all of the town’s infrastructure.
That would require a tax adjustment. The Village tax would be lowered and the town tax would be increased so that everyone living within the Town of Lyndon would be paying the same rate for highway services. For a $200,000 property, town taxpayers would pay $189 more and village taxpayers would pay $825 less per year, according to 2022 numbers.
Beyond the economics, some in attendance wanted to know the practical benefits of a single, 10-person highway department.
Town officials said a merged highway department would be more efficient, would no longer have to worry about jurisdictions, and could throw more manpower at priority projects, snow clearing, infrastructure maintenance, or problem areas (e.g. washed-out roads).
Those benefits would extend across the village and town, and would not simply benefit the village, they said.
Town resident Robert Little — who works in the Village and served on the Merger Advisory Committee — said the merger plan was the right thing to do.
“There will be a financial burden on me to have an increased tax. But, at the same time, I’m looking at my life, and I spend just as much time in the Village as I do the town. And I feel it’s my responsibility as a taxpayer to help contribute to my entire community. And I benefit a lot from having a beautiful village and town. So to have both of those benefits and the services streamlined, all that justifies it for me,” Little said. “This is all my community.”
The nine-member Merger Steering Committee worked for four months on the plan. The committee concluded that a single municipal government would be more efficient, more effective, and more equitable for all 5,491 residents and 223 businesses currently in Lyndon and Lyndonville.
The merger proposal would dissolve the Village Trustees, increase the Select Board to five members, and establish a three-member Board of Commissioners to supervise Lyndonville Electric Department.
The Select Board and Village Trustees on Sept. 26 voted 6-1 to approve the draft charter and send it to the voters.
Through a merger, they said, municipal departments would cease “wasting time” maintaining separate town and village records.
Town/Village Clerk Dawn Dwyer said the current system has overburdened her and her three-person staff.
Having to maintain separate town and village records, on top of time-consuming work to prepare budgets and tax bills and comply with a growing list of state reporting requirements, has made it impossible for the Clerk’s office to keep up, Dwyer said.
That has slowed, or stopped, town efforts to improve online records and accept direct deposit bill payments.
“If we were to merge and we would have more efficiencies within our offices, we would have better services to our people,” Dwyer said. “[But] we don’t have the time to stop what we’re doing now.”
If approved separately by the town and village, the draft Town Charter would be submitted for legislative approval next year.
Barring setbacks, it would take effect on July 1, 2023, and the budgets would merge on Jan. 1, 2024.
For more information on the town-village merger proposal visit https://www.lyndonvt.org/town-village-merger-info
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.