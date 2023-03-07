A sign supporting the write-in campaign of Kermit Fisher for select board is posted on private prooperty along the driveway to the Lyndon Municipal Building parking lot during Australian ballot voting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Mikayla Sweet, of Lyndonville, takes her completed ballot to a tabulating machine in the Lyndon Municipal Building gymnasium during all-day voting by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day, March 7, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Voters returned Kermit Fisher to the Select Board on Tuesday.
In a battle between write-in candidates, Fisher defeated challenger Bruce James by an unofficial margin of 152-100.
He replaces outgoing Chair Dan Daley, who did not seek re-election.
“I just want to thank all of the people who trusted and support me. It’s gratifying,” said Fisher, 75, who previously served on the board from 2007 to 2019.
The race featured two political veterans with 34 years of board service. James served from 1986 to 2008.
Fisher takes office with two priorities: To support Lyndon’s continued growth and maintain its affordability for future generations.
A fifth-generation Lyndon native, Fisher was born, raised and continues to live on the family farm on Lily Pond Road where he and his wife of 54 years, Carol, raised two sons.
Fisher did not seek re-election four years ago, he said because he believes in term limits and the need for fresh ideas in town government.
However, he figured he’d run again someday. When no one stepped forward this election cycle, he decided it was time.
He currently serves on the Hazard Mitigation Committee, remains active with the Lyndon Historical Society and Lyndon Institute Alumni Association, and previously volunteered with the Lyndonville Fire Department (40 years), Lyndon Youth Baseball Association (50 years as manager, umpire and past President), Caledonia County Fair Board of Directors, and Vermont State Police Advisory Commission.
