LYNDONVILLE — The owners of a vacation home in a residential neighborhood in Lyndon are appealing the town Development Review Board’s (DRB) approval of a permit to allow a resident to process game meat and perform taxidermy services from his property on Kingdom Road, taking their case to Vermont Superior Court, Environmental Division.
An appeal was filed by homeowners Kristin Michaud and Lori Peever according to the public records in the case.
The filing notes that the women are objecting to the town granting Jeff Houde, owner of the property in question where the meat processing is occurring, a site plan approval this winter.
The issue came before the DRB after Town Zoning Administrator Annie McLean first investigated the concerns over Houde’s use of his property. She did not feel a permit process was required for the functions.
Michaud and Peever appealed first to the DRB. A hearing was held, at which both sides and neighbors were given the opportunity to speak.
Following that public process, it was determined by the DRB that Houde should, in fact, have a permit for the use. He applied for one and it was granted in late February, the record shows.
McLean said in recent days that due to the zoning permit being appealed to the court, the permit is on hold for Houde “pending the court’s decision.”
The court appeal notes it is over the “disposal of dead animal carcasses,” on the Houde property.
The women’s appeal filed March 20 in Vermont Superior Court states that the activity and disposal on Houde’s property is affecting their rental property. The compost heap is about 30 feet from the property line, they note.
They cite that Houde, during a public hearing in Lyndonville, testified that he processes upwards of 120 animals annually on his property.
“All remnants from the processing of those animals including, but not limited, to heads, guts, skin and bones, is then added to the heap on his property,” they wrote in the court appeal. “The appellants and defendants live in close proximity in a residential subdivision. In fact, this pile sits within 20 feet of two adjacent property lines.”
Photos of the compost pile were attached to the court appeal, with comments about its size.
“The smell from this pile is rancid, rotting flesh,” the appeal notes. “Mrs. Michaud and Mrs. Peever do not have an issue with Mr. Houde running his business from his home. The issue lies with the odor emitting from this pile.”
The women take issue with multiple findings in the conclusions issued by the Lyndon DRB in approving the home use, including that a compost pile the size and quantity of Mr. Houde’s is not customary, they argue, within a residential neighborhood.
“The appellants would argue that a massive compost pile of dead deer, moose, bear and coyotes does absolutely change the character of the neighborhood,” write Michaud and Peever. “In the warmer months, the pile has a constant, rancid meat smell; with the right breeze it is unbearable to be outside.”
The appeal asks that the animal carcasses be disposed of off-site.
They argue that the operation is commercial and has commercial waste associated with it, and that should not be allowed to be disposed of within a rural residential neighborhood where lots are approximately one-acre per dwelling, and that the use and its resulting waste exceed what a home occupation standard permits.
The women write that they are also working with state agencies to try to mitigate the problem and find a solution. They said they have been working on trying to get the situation remedied for more than a year.
Houde has been processing donated wild game from accidents, brought to him by state officials, and he often gives the processed meat to those in need, he testified at the public hearing before the town board.
There were some in the audience who echoed that fact, and letters sent to support him were received by the town also indicating he gives meat to many local organizations, as well as people with little income, to assist them.
The women write in their appeal that they do presently have a longer-term tenant, who wants to move due to the situation, but is having difficulty finding a new rental due to the size of her dog.
The Houde property, located at 487 Kingdom Rd., is in a Rural Residential Zoning District.
Michaud and Peever’s home is not far from their rental.
Their second home, adjacent to the Houde property, is a vacation/short-term rental which they testified and wrote to the town they cannot rent due to the stench and carcass pile next door from Houde’s avocation on site.
In the town’s ruling issued Feb. 25, it was noted that, “According to Mr. Houde, he provides seasonal, for-profit wild game processing, and year-round, for-profit taxidermy services inside of his dwelling unit, which includes both attached and detached outbuildings. Mr. Houde also processes some wild game free of charge as a hobby.”
“Waste products from the home occupation are composted on the property in the same area where non-commercial waste products are composted,” the DRB record in the town’s Notice of Decision states. “According to the Applicant the compost is turned every 45 days and managed according to the recommended composting guidelines from Vermont DEC (Department of Environmental Conservation), even though his composting operation is from the State’s Solid Waste Management Rules due to its relatively small size.”
The ruling notes that the minimum requirements require a 10-foot buffer from property lines in the district.
“Kristin Michaud stated that the smell was unbearable for three-plus hours when the compost was turned and requested that Mr. Houde be required to dispose of all commercial byproducts off-premise,” the DRB decision notes.
The town’s DRB in its conclusions, noted that Houde’s seasonal, for-profit, wild game processing and year-round, for-profit taxidermy services meet the standards of the town’s bylaws for a home occupation permit, noting, in part, “The occupation is customary in residential areas during Vermont hunting and trapping seasons,” and “The occupation does not change the character of the area in which it is situated.”
“As compost piles are customary in rural areas … the site plan will provide adequate landscaping, screening and buffers in regard to achieving maximum compatibility with and protection of adjacent property,” the DRB ruling concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.