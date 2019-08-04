Brooke Benson, 26, of Lyndon was accused of simple assault Aug. 2. Vermont State Police responded to an incident at 8:20 a.m. on Cold Hill Road in Lyndon and allegedly found that Benson assaulted 24-year-old Kristiana Sargent of Concord.
Benson is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Sept. 23.
