A Lyndon woman has been accused of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.
Jolee Birchard, 43, pleaded not guilty to drugged driving in Caledonia County Superior Court on Dec. 13 and was released on conditions by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi.
Vermont State Police say they responded to the Lyndonville McDonald’s at 5:13 p.m. on Oct. 4 for a report of a female passing-out behind the steering wheel of a Hyundai Elantra parked at the Route 5 restaurant.
The caller advised there were two children under 10 in the vehicle,” wrote Tpr. David Garces in his report.
Police say the car was still there and still running when they arrived and that Birchard was still in the driver’s seat along with two children in the back seat.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“Birchard appeared drowsy when I spoke to her, and I saw redness under her left nostril,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “It should be noted that Birchard complained of itchiness and scratched herself throughout my interaction. Birchard also appeared to have dry mouth. Birchard told me she used to snort heroin and has been sober for years. Birchard advised me she took 12 mg of suboxone this morning at approximately 0700 hours.”
Birchard provided police a preliminary breath sample which showed she had zero alcohol in her system.
But she didn’t do as well while performing field sobriety tests.
“Birchard had trouble tracking the stimulus and had to be reminded several times to do so,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “I detected eyelid tremor on her eyes during the Modified Romberg Test. During the Finger to Nose Test, she did not touch the tip of her finger to the tip of her nose several times.
Birchard was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and according to police she consented to providing a sample of her blood for testing.
Police say the blood test results indicated she had Amphetamine and Buprenorphine in her system.
If convicted of the charge, Birchard faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and $750 in fines.
