Augustine River-Rosado, 41, of Lyndon, was cited for petit larceny July 7. Police said River-Rosado was found bearing a registration validation sticker that belonged to 25-year-old Brooke Hornbeck-Fielder, which had been removed without permission.
Rivera-Rosado was subsequently charged with petit larceny and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Aug. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.