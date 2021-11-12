LYNDON — Karen Thompson is on a mission to help others learn to speak dementia.
Thompson operates a care home for elders from the ranch she shares with her daughters Ripley and Dawsyn.
Her grandmother had dementia when Thompson was growing up and she volunteered at her nursing home to be near her, and help her and others, learning the language of dementia and elder care as a young woman.
Later Thompson, 54, worked with seniors in Arizona for more than a decade before returning to Vermont and opening her senior care home.
“I’ve always known that I had a mission and right now I think that my mission … because I can’t help everybody at the same time and quite honestly, the people that come in here and that I live with and care for, that’s the easy part,” explained Thompson in an interview at her home near the Lyndon-Sutton town line. “The most challenging part is helping the distraught families.”
She said helping families to learn to alter their perspectives and speak dementia can reconnect them with their lost family members.
“I’ve put out there that I’m looking for a free forum to offer because it’s a free mission from me, it’s something I don’t want to do for money, I just want for people to be able to feel much more at ease around something they don’t know how to handle,” said Thompson. “And I make it very clear to everybody I am not a medical professional, so this is not medical advice in any way, shape or form. This is my experience in how to communicate through a lifetime of having to do it and I know it works and I know people are lost and distraught and scared and angry.”
Thompson operates the Welcome Home Mature Adult Assisted Living out of part of her home. She and her daughters share the space currently with two women in their 90s — Thompson and her girls live on one side, and the elders they care for with caring staff on the other — sharing a kitchen in the heart of the home.
She said every type of emotion is present for the caregivers and families of those with dementia and Alzheimer’s, and they are often at a loss on how to help their loved ones.
“With my history in comedy and stage work, I think that I can lighten people’s loads,” said Thompson. “I want there to be joy. I want to promote the joy, because it’s unstoppable at this point in time.”
She said learning to “celebrate the inevitable” end of life is the right thing to do for our seniors, and can provide jobs for Vermonters by allowing small-care homes like hers to provide for up to four residents providing there is 24-hour care or the owner/operator lives on site.
Thompson has cared for 16 people in 4 1/2 years, eight of whom have passed.
“My grandmother had dementia the whole time I was growing up. I was very intuitive and could hear her very clearly,” said Thompson. “When I was younger, when she got put into what used to be Pine Knoll, I volunteered to be with her and she was there for I think 16 years. This was back in the early 80s and no one knew how to deal with dementia back then.”
Thompson said her father has had dementia for over a decade and she recently lost a beloved aunt to dementia.
“It doesn’t have to be this hard. It doesn’t have to be this hard,” said Thompson. “To me, dementia is change. They are just growing into who they are becoming. Let’s make it not so scary please.”
She said she is willing to offer a forum on a weekly basis, and is hoping someone will step forward to offer a space for that to begin. Thompson can be reached at (480) 329-7084.
