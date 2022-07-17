BURLINGTON – A Lyndonville woman, who was arrested as part of an investigation into a Caledonia County homicide, has pleaded guilty to a charge of illegal possession of a shotgun, records show.
Heather Megaro, 42, admitted in U.S. District Court that she had a Derya Arms 12-gauge shotgun on March 4 while being a person that was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were asked to assist Vermont State Police and the Vermont Drug Task Force concerning the fatal shooting of Vincent Keithan, 44, of St. Johnsbury, outside the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on March 1.
Jerry “Mike” Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y. has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to a charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Keithan and aggravated assault for a reported attack on a woman minutes before the shooting, Vermont State Police said.
Keithan died from a gunshot wound to the head as he tried to flee from a gunman in the hospital parking lot, police said. Ramirez went on the run for about 8 hours before New York State Police arrested him after a high-speed chase and crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Clinton, N.Y.
New York State Troopers said they used spike strips to help stop the 2020 Connecticut-registered silver Jeep during the pursuit. After the crash, the suspects got away briefly by running into the woods. Police located Ramirez and Shawn “Black” Gadsden, 36, records show.
As part of the Vermont homicide investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for Megaro’s trailer at 800 Lily Pond Road in Lyndonville, the ATF said in court papers.
Special Agent Tam Vieth wrote multiple firearms, including the 12-gauge shotgun and a .223 caliber rifle, were concealed in a bedroom closet during the March 4 search.
Also seized were 6.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, 1.8 grams of suspected heroin and 0.4 grams of presumed cocaine, Vieth wrote.
Vieth said state police interviews of at least two witnesses uncovered that Megaro used heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine on a regular basis.
Megaro was initially ordered detained when she appeared in Federal Court on March 14 following the arrest by ATF. She was deemed to be a danger to the community and a risk to flee.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said Megaro asked a witness to help dispose of a firearm that police believe was used in the homicide. It had been dipped in alcohol, Fuller said.
“The defendant’s active use of controlled substances, her possession of multiple firearms, and her apparent involvement in attempting to conceal a homicide all support her detention,” Fuller wrote. “The defendant has already demonstrated her willingness to obstruct justice and it is reasonable to expect she would continue to do so if released.”
Two witnesses reported that Megaro asked for help in disposing of a small silver .22-caliber revolver, Vieth said. He said it was eventually recovered during a court-ordered search at a camper trailer at 1695 Vermont 14 in Calais.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle later agreed to release Megaro on April 19 on conditions including that she check into Valley Vista in Vergennes, a residential drug rehabilitation center.
During the change of plea hearing on Friday afternoon, Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford agreed to allow Megaro to remain free pending sentencing on Nov. 23.
Megaro, formerly of Newark, told the court she had earlier been a para-educator at the St. Johnsbury Middle School for about 13 years. Chief Federal Defender Michael Desautels told the court that Megaro’s sponsor was in the court to support his client.
Megaro could receive a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, followed by up to 3 years of supervised release and face up to a $250,000 fine.
As part of the 6-page signed plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it would not prosecute Megaro for other crimes known by the government.
