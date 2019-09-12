Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary in Lyndonville that allegedly took place in the morning hours of Aug. 29. Rada Heath, a 49-year-old Lyndon resident, informed police that someone went into her residence and took both money and a video game console.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Ross at the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks at 802-748-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.