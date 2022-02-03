Police say a local woman was involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred at 1533 Lynburke Road in Lyndon last month.
The shooter has still not been fully identified but police say he was a passenger in a black vehicle with an unknown Massachusetts registration operated by Lyndon resident Kyra LG Carey, 22.
Witnesses told police Carey was accompanied in the black vehicle by William Bunnell, 46, and another male known only as “JJ” - who is described by witnesses as being “black or Hispanic and having blue eyes.”
According to court documents, the driveway at 1533 Lynburke Rd is approximately a quarter-mile long and runs parallel to Lynburke Road.
Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 22, a northbound Toyota Celica driven by Jonathan Williams, 40, turned into the driveway
Police say that’s when the black vehicle driven by Carey pulled parallel to William’s vehicle and that “JJ” - who was sitting in the passenger seat of Carey’s vehicle - reached across Carey and fired a gun at Williams and his two passengers identified as Ashley Comeau, 23, and Taylor May, 26.
“Carey continued driving northbound, while Williams backed his car out of the driveway and fled south into Lyndonville,” wrote Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris in his affidavit filed in support of a charge of aiding in the commission of a felony against Carey.
Police have made multiple attempts to locate Carey but she remains on the run.
“I have been unable to locate Kyra Carey for the purposes of charging her with Aiding in the Commission of Felony,” wrote Ofc. Harris. “It should also be noted that K. Carey has not made apparent or obvious attempts to contact law enforcement to report the above described shooting. I also know Carey, through prior law enforcement encounters, to often flee from police, avoid speaking with police, and to fight with police.”
An arrest warrant for Carey has now been issued in Caledonia Superior Court with bail set at $2,500.
Carey faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.