An $1,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Lyndon woman accused of drug trafficking.
Gina Barrette, 28, failed to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to answer charges of felony fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor possession of cocaine.
The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Barrette was charged after Vermont State Police Tpr. David Garces stopped her in the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms store in Lyndonville on March 31 due to an expired registration on her vehicle and some suspicious activity.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I observed a female operator exit this vehicle and walk into Cumberland Farms and noted she had a staggering walk,” wrote Tpr. Garces in his report. “I observed her to have bloodshot watery eyes and she appeared to have dilated pupils. She admitted to smoking marijuana two hours ago. When asked follow-up questions about her smoking of marijuana and driving, she became anxious, agitated…”
Tpr. Garces then put Barrette through field sobriety tests and then arrested her for suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.
“It should be noted that during the DUI drug evaluation process at the St. Johnsbury barracks I noted red injection sites on both of her arms that indicated recent use of injection related drugs,” wrote Tpr. Garces.
Police later searched Barrette’s car and said they found several items including 10 hypodermic needles, wax bags containing a white powdery substance wrapped in foil, a small circular container containing a white powdery substance, three lorazepam pills, a small scale and a crack pipe.
The substances later tested positive at the state crime lab for .0037 grams of cocaine, 84.8 milligrams of fentanyl and .060 grams of lorazepam/cocaine, according to the report.
Barrette faces a possible sentence of up to 31 years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted.
