Lyndon Zoning Officer Steps Down

LYNDON — Zoning Administrator Erik Voegtlin has resigned.
Reached on Thursday, Voegtlin said he made the decision for personal reasons.
His last day is Oct. 21.
Voegtlin was hired in November after the Select Board agreed to divide the Zoning and Planning Administrator job into two positions in response to growing workloads in both areas.
Voegtlin had previously served as the zoning administrator in Newport and Barton before he stepped into the newly-created Lyndon position in November.
According to town officials, having a dedicated zoning administrator has allowed the town to increase permit oversight and zoning compliance, which can be time-consuming.
“It has allowed the Zoning Administrator to spend more time on the road getting their boots dirty,” said Town Administrator Justin Smith.
It has also freed Planning Director Nicole Gratton, who previously handled zoning and planning duties, to focus on grant writing and other economic development matters.
In the past year, Gratton has secured over $750,000 to develop Sanborn Covered Bridge Riverfront Park, facilitated an ARPA Advisory Committee that developed recommendations for $1.7 million in town-village ARPA funds, and played a critical role in ongoing efforts to update the town sign ordinance.
All of that work would have been extremely difficult to accomplish if the Zoning and Planning Administrator had remained a single position, Gratton said.
The Town Administrator, Smith, agreed, saying that “Splitting [the Zoning and Planning Administrator job] in two has freed up time for the Planning Department to seek out and obtain a number of grants.”
The town hopes to hire another Zoning Administrator in the coming weeks.
The Planning Commission interviewed one candidate on Thursday, and forwarded the application to the Select Board for their consideration.
The Select Board meets next on Oct. 24.
Voegtlin said the Zoning Administrator would probably be better suited for “someone local, who knows the people and the area a little bit more” than he did.
Prior to the creation of the zoning administrator position, there had been a demand for increased zoning enforcement.
The tipping point occurred over the summer of 2021 when two issues boiled over.
Neighbors protested a Northeast Kingdom Human Services facility on Cornerstone Lane, where unpermitted work took place over several months, while others demanded a crackdown on blighted properties, which violated the town’s nuisance structure ordinance.
