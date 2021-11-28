LYNDONVILLE — After a protracted process over whether the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD) was responsible for paying Town of Lyndon property taxes for its Church Street property, a settlement is in the works for a new Host Town Agreement.
The Board of Supervisors, after a discussion about the details of the settlement, approved the agreement, with one abstention at the board’s Nov. 9 meeting, the minutes reflect.
Before the settlement and the proposed order can be submitted to the court, the Lyndon Select Board must approve the agreement, too, the minutes show.
According to Chris Thompson, Lyndon Select Board chair, “[Board Member] Dan Daley has been representing the Selectboard in ‘negotiations/mediation’ on this issue. The Select Board has not received a draft agreement yet from our attorney, so I’m not able to comment on it yet. Dan stated it’s in the home stretch and should be wrapped up by the end of the year.”
The NEKWMD provides waste management services to nearly 50 communities but its building including a recycling center and other services, and its fleet of vehicles and staff, are based at the Lyndonville location.
The property had not been subject to taxes for a number of years but several years ago the organization received a tax bill to its surprise, and the director and board have been pushing back to argue that they would not be subject to taxes, and instead the two parties have worked through the ongoing dispute to reach the agreement.
That dispute – the NEKWMD maintaining it is a municipality and therefore tax-exempt, but the town pushing for some form of payment in lieu of taxes through a Host Town Agreement in which the Town of Lyndon receives several in-kind services from the district – is nearing resolution.
The proposed Host Town Agreement contains five points, as noted in the minutes from the recent NEKWMD Board meeting:
1. The Town of Lyndon shall pay 75% of the NEKWMD’s actual costs for compost totes and composting for those totes collected at the 224 Church Street, Lyndonville, VT facility.
2. The NEKWMD agrees to host Lyndon’s Green-Up day activities at no charge. The Town of Lyndon shall pay for the disposal of Green-Up wastes.
3. The NEKWMD shall not bill the Town of Lyndon for the actual costs of the walk-in attendant working on Wednesdays.
4. The Town of Lyndon agrees to cap the per-use charge of the Public Safety building at $25, provided that for any year in which the Town’s general charges for use of the Public Safety Building are increased, NEKWMD shall pay the $25 per use fee plus 50% of the amount of such increased fee.
5. This Agreement shall be for a term of ten (10) years and shall automatically renew for five (5)-year terms unless the Town or NEKWMD give notice that it is terminating the Agreement. Upon such notice, the Parties shall enter into good-faith negotiations to revise the Agreement.
Tomasi explained that “the original host town agreement from 2018 included provisions to have the town sand our driveway 6-10 times each winter and grade our driveway once per year. These provisions were pulled out as concessions by the District. It was also noted that the District conceded on the compost fees, by capping them at 75% of costs, even though surveys have determined that 89% of the material is coming from Lyndon residents.”
The record reflects that “The effective date will be added upon approval by both towns. The hope is that the effective date will be January 1, 2022.”
