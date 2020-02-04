Lyndonville 4-H’ers at the VT Farm Show

(Photo Courtesy Of Allison Smith/UVM Extension 4-H)

Members of Caledonia County’s newest 4-H club, the Kingdom Creators, helped staff the Vermont 4-H booth on Jan. 29 at the Vermont Farm Show in Essex Junction. Ava Smith, 10 (left); Addison Tuohey, 9; and Olivia Smith, 12, all from Lyndonville, created a display on Dalmatian dogs and spoke to visitors about 4-H.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments