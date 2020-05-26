Lyndonville: $1.765 Million Kennametal Appraisal Stands

LYNDONVILLE — The Robert Bosch Corporation, which owns the long-vacant Kennametal manufacturing plant in downtown Lyndonville, has lost its appeal to the State of Vermont, contesting its $1,765,400 property appraisal set by the town.
The property is located at 378 Main St.
The appeal was filed after the Lyndon Board of Civil Authority upheld the town listers’ valuation set for the property after a grievance hearing.
The Lyndonville Village Trustees were recently informed of the ruling by a state hearing officer by Town and Village Clerk and Treasurer Dawn Dwyer.
The property brings in just over $50,000 annually in taxes, and those taxes are “paid in full” Dwyer reported on Tuesday. The total bill for the current year was $50,573.41.
According to the tax bill for the property, $28,073.39 of the bill is the education tax, non-residential rate, and the municipal tax is $22,500.02 representing the general tax rate, the local agreement rate and the Lyndonville tax rate. The bill is sent to the Robert Bosch Corporation’s tax department in Broadview, Ill.
Bosch has until June 7, 30 days after the ruling was announced, to file an appeal before the Vermont Supreme Court, the decision documents show.
The decision was issued May 7 by property valuation hearing officer Richard Scholes of Peacham, the documents provided to the town detail.
The 2019 valuation and the property’s fair market value were contested in the appeal.
A public hearing was held March 12, just before the state of emergency and stay home orders were put in place by Gov. Scott.
Town officials attended the hearing in person, and the Bosch representative, Rory O’Connor, attended via telephone from Chicago, Ill..
O’Connor entered three exhibits on behalf of the owner of the property.
Two of the documents entered as exhibits were un-executed agreements for sale of the property at a much reduced rate, of $535,000 by two prior owners of the factory property.
The documents had apparently been drawn up during prior negotiations for the property’s sale, the record indicates.
Those records were not considered as credible evidence, the decision notes with the officer saying their authenticity could not be verified, and did not constitute evidence to help establish the property value.
A third exhibit entered into the hearing record by O’Connor was a plan for remediation to adverse conditions at the vacant factory site, which Scholes said did not present information that would alter the town’s appraisal decision.
Scholes concluded that the property’s owner did not present sufficient evidence to cause the town’s appraisal amount to be reduced.
He wrote that the exhibit did not state a value for the property and “is not supported by testimony establishing its authenticity, and is not relevant to the presumption that the Lyndon BCA’s valuation is correct.”
The building is more than 83,000 square feet in size, with an additional area of more than 9,000 square feet, and sits on slightly over four acres. The building’s best use is for an industrial factory or commercial use, the decision issued by Scholes notes.
Lyndon conducted a town-wide reappraisal of property values in 2019, the record notes.
The listed value of $1,765,400, was upheld.
Earlier Appeal Not Successful
A state tax department officer confirmed in October of 2015 the appraisal for the Kennametal building and property on Main Street, combining their $1,609,500 building value and $155,900 lot value, for a total of $1,765,400.
A hearing was held after the company appealed its 2014 Grand List value in early September.
The appeal was overseen by Merle R. Van Gieson, a property tax hearing officer for the state tax department’s Division of Property Valuation and Review.
Van Gieson said the town had erred in issuing separate listings for the property and that the building and site must be one combined parcel going forward.
He upheld both the values for the industrial building and site, which were set by the town’s listers and upheld by the town’s Board of Civil Authority earlier this year when the company, which has closed its Lyndonville manufacturing plant, first challenged the appraisal.
The company argued that the shuttered industrial building’s value was too high and suggested fair market value would have been closer to the lowered asking price for the building and land, which are on the market for $850,000.
