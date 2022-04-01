Lyndonville Action Workshop Aims to Develop Top Village Revitalization Ideas

LYNDON — Parklets or park benches? A bike lane or a downtown bar?
Community members are invited to come out for free pizza and the chance to help prioritize and shape downtown action ideas at the Lyndonville Action Workshop, to be held 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, at the Lyndonville First Congregational Church at 52 Middle St.
“We’ve gathered hundreds of ideas and priorities for the village. Our consultant team has identified top opportunities for improving our local economy, streets and traffic safety and village vitality,” said Nicole Gratton, planning director. “What ideas should we move forward? Join us and help decide.”
This event marks the next phase of Revamp the ‘Ville, a community-driven planning process that’s shaping an action plan for village revitalization. The consulting team will share initial findings and present a range of creative ideas and solutions from other communities. The interactive workshop will give participants the chance to start shaping concrete projects and action ideas on priorities like improving walkability and street safety, attracting shops and restaurants, and creating a vibrant streetscape.
After the event, the consultant team will flesh out a set of alternative designs and project concepts based on workshop priorities. Over the summer and fall, community members will have the chance to review and help prioritize final concepts for the village action plan. But action doesn’t have to wait — Revamp the ‘Ville is also working to identify and advance short-term solutions. A top theme among public comments is the need for more food options and social events in downtown, so organizers are already moving ahead with planning a “Taste of Lyndon” event in July.
”We hope the workshop will help identify more quick, easy ideas like this that could immediately make a difference,” said D. Steen, a member of the Revamp the Ville steering committee “If you want to see changes in Lyndonville, come out and help make them happen.”
Visit the project website and sign up for e-news at tinyurl.com/RevamptheVille to learn more or receive project updates. Revamp the ‘Ville is funded by a Vermont Better Connections grant and is a partnership of the Town of Lyndon and Northeastern Vermont Development Association. The consulting team is led by DuBois & King of Randolph and includes Arnett Muldrow and Community Workshop.
