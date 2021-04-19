Lyndonville Approves CBD Permit For The ‘Feel Good’ Company

The Lyndonville Trustees have approved a vendor license for the sale of CBD products from public parking spaces in the village.
For two hours at a time.
The “Vermont Feel Good Company” applied to the village for a vendor license to sell pre-packaged CBD products under a small tent in two reserved public parking spots along Bandstand Park in Lyndonville.
“They’re requesting the ability to use two parking spaces for a total of four hours on Fridays at the front-end of the park on Maple Street,” said Village Administrator Justin Smith, as he briefed the board on the application Monday night. “And I believe what the thought process is there, is they had asked if they could be part of the Farmers Market and they cannot. They don’t have a home-grown product or a product that they make. It’s a prepackaged product.”
The board approved the vendor permit but denied the request for reserved parking spaces which means the CBD stand will have to move out of any parking spot they’re set up in after the village’s two-hour parking time limit expires.
“It’s up to them to find a space if they can and they have a two-hour time slot,” said Village Trustee Sarah Whittemore.
Smith said the Lyndonville Farmers Market, when usually runs in Bandstand Park on Friday afternoons, has not yet applied for a park permit to operate this summer.
CBD stands for cannabidiol. It is found in cannabis (marijuana) but does not get a person “high.”
According to the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office, “The Vermont Feel Good Company, LLC” was incorporated in January of 2019 in Lunenburg as a “Food (Health) Supplement Store.”
