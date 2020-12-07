An eroding gully located at the end of South Prospect Street in Lyndonville, identified in the Town of Lyndon’s Stormwater Master Plan, now has a final design in place to correct the issue. The gully is located on a steep slope made of sandy soils that formed after a drainage pipe outlet was installed there approximately 20 years ago.

The gully advanced slowly for many years, but more recently the top of the gully advanced 25-30 feet since 2016, resulting in approximately 1,000 cubic yards of sediment eroding down slope and into a small stream that crosses under Rte 5 to the Passumpsic River. The gully is also getting close to undermining a privately-owned storage shed. The Village of Lyndonville closed the drainage pipe in 2018.

